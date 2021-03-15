I would not have believed it. I’d read about it, sure. But to see it on an American beach? Naw.
Yet there it was. Gobs of plastic washed up on the beach in Key West. In Paradise! Bottles of every size, shape and color and even more bottle caps. Food containers. Milk jugs. Oil cans. Whiskey bottles. Bags, wrappers, plates and utensils. Ropes. Even dish drainers. We’d had a strong wind and high tide the night before, and on this blustery morning my customary beach walk became a chore.
I picked up plastic. And plastic. And more plastic.
Each time I filled up my arms and hands — and the plastic bag I was now carrying — I would walk to a nearby trash barrel and dump my load. On my return walk, there already would be more plastic washed up. Up and down my little stretch of beach I walked, but I never caught up. There was plastic lying there when I left.
Here’s the thing. It’s not just in Florida or even the oceans. Float down the local Little River or simply walk the banks of the Greenbelt Lake. The stuff is everywhere.
The unsightliness of it is bad enough. Who wants to live alongside a trash heap? But it’s more than aesthetics. It’s the way plastics are ravaging the environment. They’re killing the fish, turtles and waterfowl. Breaking down into small particles that can’t even be seen but wind up in the food we eat.
And tha’s the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
A new book by renowned scientist Shanna Swan (“Count Down”) suggests that the endocrine disrupting chemicals in plastic may actually be threatening our future as a species. Much like DDT did to bald eagles.
No, dear reader, this is not some far-flung liberal fantasy. Forget The Handmaiden’s Tale. This is about a dramatic — and frightening — drop in fertility (egg quality, sperm count, number of miscarriages, etc.) and one of the leading hypotheses for why it is occurring.
The fertility of American and European males has fallen by 59% since I graduated from high school in 1973. That’s the cold, hard truth as we country music fans like to say. Scientists are arguing about why, but Swan’s theory about endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be right. If it is, it’s the most compelling reason — among a lot of other compelling reasons — we should finally get serious about ending our addiction to plastic. Just think. The long-term answer for the tens of thousands of American couples who have difficulty conceiving each year could be a glass bottle instead of an expensive fertility specialist.
Honestly, the switch from plastics shouldn’t be that difficult. Fifty years ago, if you had told a group of investors you were going to start putting water in plastic bottles and selling it for more than you pay for gasoline, they would have laughed you out of the board room. But I know people who knock back a half dozen bottles of it a day. Order carryout from a lot of restaurants, and it will come in a plastic container that could withstand a nuclear explosion.
What’s wrong with the heavy waxed paper we used to buy milk in? And how about soft drinks? We don’t buy beer in plastic. Why not switch to glass or recyclable aluminum cans? Even your home supply of Tupperware can easily be switched over to washable glass food-storage containers. And at the grocery store, start bringing your own reusable bags like they do in the rest of the developed world.
Honestly, it’s not that hard. Just keep the bags in your car. That’s the only way I was able to remember them. Plastic is everywhere, but if you start paying attention, you’ll be surprised at how much you can eliminate from your life.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed by big problems, but the truth is big problems are just a whole lot of little problems bundled together. Remember the bumper sticker Think Global, Act Local? That’s the ticket.
You might start with a few modest goals like ditching the bottled water and plastic grocery bags. You might try carrying an aluminum water bottle in your car like my wife does, or do like me and simply find a water fountain. Apparently, there are other endocrine disrupters (parabens and phthalates) in a lot of shampoos, air fresheners and bathroom and kitchen cleaners. Change brands.
Stop microwaving food in plastic containers, and trade your nonstick skillet in for one that’s iron or stainless steel. Just grease the pan before you cook. Change isn’t just possible, it’s inevitable.
A few years ago, there wasn’t much of a market for free-range meat and eggs, but today — thanks to a lot of individuals deciding to act — those products are everywhere.
There is no question about the detrimental effect plastics are having on our beaches, oceans, wildlife and food supply. Now we learn they may even be threatening our survival as a species.
Hmmm. Maybe it’s finally time to do something.
