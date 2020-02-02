Trouble is brewing. I know because a passel of preachers sent a missive to the county commission. What would cause these men and women of the cloth to step outside their role as pastors and priests to speak with one voice to our local legislature?
The politics of Jesus.
Church and state are separate in the United States, thanks be to God. It’s the primary reason that both church and state are as strong as they are. The cathedrals or Europe — where church and state are bedfellows — are mostly empty except for the tourists.
The Kingdom of God that Jesus proclaimed was spiritual — not political — but its political implications were obvious. Just read his inaugural sermon delivered in his hometown of Nazareth (Luke 4:18) or his more famous Sermon on the Mount (Matt. 5-7). God is on the side of the poor, the stranger, the dispossessed, and any society that would consider itself moral must ensure that God’s little people — the “least of these” as Jesus called them — are protected.
That includes refugees. Jesus’s own family were refugees — forced to flee to Egypt by King Herod’s policy of genocide towards Jewish baby boys.
But what does Jesus’s attitude toward refugees have to do with the Blount County Commission? The answer — according to our local clergy (and they are the experts) — is plenty.
Here’s the deal. The governor — who has been very vocal about his faith — has done what can best be described as a very Christian, and very American, thing.
Like his predecessors, he told the U.S. government that Tennessee is willing to accept a limited number of persons from the federal refugee resettlement program. Governor Lee is one of about 40 governors across the nation who made the same decision.
This is a quintessentially American act on the part of our governor, because we are a nation of refugees and immigrants. Inscribed on the Statue of Liberty which stands at our greatest port of disembarkation are these words: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shores.” America without refugees is like Mom’s apple pie without the apples.
That the Governor’s action is quintessentially Christian should be obvious to anyone who has ever attended Sunday School.
But a number of prominent Republicans have called upon the Governor to rescind his decision and to close Tennessee’s borders even more tightly than those of the United States. And here comes the worst part. Our local legislature — the Blount County Commission — is considering a resolution asking the Governor to abandon our state’s longstanding commitment to hospitality. And, if he refuses, says the resolution, Blount County wishes to close its borders to those the state is wanting to accept. Never mind if the county commission has the power to do such a thing, the shameful thing is that they are seriously considering it.
If ever a governmental act were morally wrong — say our clergy — this is it. They remind the commission that our nation has a proud history as a leader of refugee resettlement after World War II as well as after the Vietnam War. They also remind commissioners that the U.S. has the most rigorous refugee-screening process in the world and involves the FBI as well as the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and the National Counter-Terrorism Center.
Refugees have been power ambassadors of the American Dream, say our clergy, and of our nation’s commitment to liberty and justice for all. In characteristic form of all good ministers, they close with an appeal to compassion — that bedrock value that underlies religion’s universal mandate to love one another.
One can only hope there is enough collective wisdom and humility on the commission to listen to what our spiritual leaders have to say.
