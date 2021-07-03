Over the past five years (and more), the tone of the news has been so bleak — and negative — that many openly wonder whether our country is “on the eve of destruction” in the flames of a violent revolution. Admittedly, we are experiencing challenges — some even serious.
But on this Fourth of July, as an antidote, we should take comfort in the five solid foundations on which our republic stands: our open society, our peerless educational system, our No. 1 economy, our freedoms of religion and expression, and the loyalty of our police and armed forces.
Many revolutions arise from the alienation caused by rigid barriers of social class. But America was established with a government committed to equality before the law and to an open society that embraces upward social mobility. In America, rather than becoming a revolutionary, the daughter of a hotel maid can get an education and become a millionaire.
In other countries, educational systems center on elites and are unable to provide professional employment for all their graduates. Such frustrated intellectuals have triggered revolutions in countries like China, Russia and Vietnam. The United States, on the other hand, produces the largest number of college graduates in the world.
But our real strength lies in the employment opportunities provided by our network of community colleges — locally by our Tennessee Promise. In America, there are ample rewarding jobs for our educated citizens.
Many root causes of revolution are economic, but it is hard to find such causes in America. For starters, the United States has had the world’s largest economy for 150 years. In our industrial and post-industrial economy, 75% of the American public identifies itself as middle class. Historically, social scientists tell us that when a country’s middle-class reaches 50% of the population, a revolution is unlikely.
Though there are certainly inequalities in our economy, the celebrated Gini coefficient of income inequality shows that the countries of the European Union and the United States have similar rates. A good measure of this gain in economic access in America is that since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the size of the Black middle class has quadrupled. Thus, the benefits of our economy are too widespread to provide much fodder for revolution.
Many revolutions and civil wars have been enflamed by religious schism and the suppression of free speech. England, France and Germany, for example, all have had bloody religious wars. These have not been exported to the New World because of our culture of religious tolerance. When religious differences surface, Americans just split and form new denominations. The result is a mitigation of conflict and a growth in overall church attendance. Moreover, our country owes a special debt to our Black churches for their moral foundation and belief in nonviolent change.
We certainly do not lack for free speech in America. Though our media can be shrill, there are multiple voices; and, unlike in China and Russia, media outlets are not suppressed. Responsible citizens, however, need to form their opinions from the multiple sources of news available.
Finally, as Katherine Chorley keenly observed in her classic “Armies and the Art of Revolution (1943)”, barriers to revolution break down when units of the police or armed forces cross over to the insurgent side, as has happened repeatedly in France, Germany and Russia. Other than in the Civil War, the United States is fortunate that its police and armed forces have been unwaveringly loyal to the government. On the other side of the coin, public support for the police and armed forces — and especially in the Black community — remains strong, even with the recent hype over defunding the police and the high-profile instances of police brutality.
Despite these five foundations to our republic that provide a sure bulwark against revolution, what has provoked fears of one is the prolonged crisis over the results of the 2020 elections that culminated in the Jan. 6th rioters storming our nation’s Capitol. Still, the election of President Joe Biden was duly certified, and the task of routine governance has been assumed by our three branches of government. Clearly, the country has stepped back from this brink, and the bipartisan bickering that has become the new normal of American politics has resumed.
On this Fourth of July, it is good to pause and reflect on the over-arching message of the five foundations discussed here. Our open society, peerless educational system, strong economy, freedoms of religion and expression, and our loyal police and armed forces together have helped create the American Dream as a land of opportunity. As such, the United States of America still shines as that light on the hill, beckoning new immigrants from across the globe to become a part this dream. As long as opportunities abound — and they do — the promise of America stands strong. Happy Independence Day!
