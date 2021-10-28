The Tennessee legislature is going into extra innings. Holding a special session. Not to address our looming teacher shortage or the yawning achievement gap between White students and students of color. Nor to address the shortage of child care workers, truck drivers or the lack of health insurance for tens of thousands of working Tennesseans who qualify for Medicare but aren’t receiving it.
The special session is aimed at diluting the power of local school boards and private businesses to protect the health of their students and workers from the coronavirus.
I am not making this up.
The proposed legislation will forbid private entities from requiring proof of COVID vaccinations, allow those who quit their jobs for refusing a vaccination to receive unemployment benefits, water down the authority of local health departments and boards of education and — as the icing on the cow patty — make school board elections partisan.
That’s right. Our state lawmakers think they can improve education in Blount County by dragging partisan politics into the very nonpartisan business of educating children. I have been both a school board member and a superintendent, and believe me, the very last thing Tennessee needs is more partisan politics in our schools.
But what defies imagination is that the vast majority of these lawmakers manage to pass themselves off as conservative. Yet, they have called a special legislative session to tell local governments, local school boards and private businesses how to manage their own affairs. That they — the state — know better than the folks in Maryville and Alcoa how to do school or make aluminum or build houses in Maryville and Alcoa. That one size fits all in matters of education and health despite the near certainty that it never does.
Decisions about vaccines and masking should always be based on the numbers in a given school district or school. Not on the political biases of a bunch of politicians hundreds of miles away, be they Democrat or Republican. I want to know what Dr. Harold Naramore at Blount Memorial Hospital says about things in Maryville, not Randy McNally or Bill Lee.
It’s not like Tennessee has done a good job of managing COVID. We have had the second-highest infection rate per capita in the U.S. More than 16,000 Tennesseans have died from this cussed disease, yet, the legislature is about to take away a local school’s or company’s ability to keep its people safe in the event of a resurgence.
It’s madness.
I just visited Scotland — the place from which many of our East Tennessee ancestors emigrated. If you want to go to a restaurant, theater or indoor sporting event in Scotland, you must show proof of vaccination. And no one complains. They get their shots and carry on with their lives like grownups feeling proud that they’re one step closer to herd immunity.
The political divisions that have weakened our country will be made worse by what is going on in Nashville this week. When politicians in Nashville can override the decisions of superintendents, health professionals and small business owners about such inherently local decisions as whether teachers should be vaccinated or students should wear masks, we are crossing into dangerous territory. As Jim Brown, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, put it, “The legislature should be looking at legislation to help businesses recover, not to hinder their very survival.”
The state should stay in its lane just as the feds should stay in theirs. Certainly there are public health emergencies where lockdowns must occur and vaccinations must be mandated, just as there are times when citizens must be drafted into the armed services to fight a war. But when the state tries to tell a business or a school that it cannot protect its own workers and students, something terribly unAmerican is occurring.
