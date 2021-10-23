Being a public official isn’t easy. Certainly not these days. People are angry, though I’m not always sure why. People are divided, though I’m not always sure how. And everyone has access to the internet.
The voice of the comfortable critics has been amplified a hundredfold since I was a young man. Back then, the naysayers had to convince the local newspaper, radio or television station of the merits of their cause in order to be heard. Otherwise, your voice was limited to the number of friends you could convince one-by-one, usually over the telephone.
Remember?
Today’s nattering naysayers can immediately connect with hundreds — if not thousands — via social media. Public officials routinely find hundreds of emails awaiting them in their inbox. I appreciate anyone who is willing to put themselves out there for such public scrutiny and criticism.
But a modicum of civility and restraint is required of all who aspire to public service. Public discourse and debate is not a food fight. It is the hard work of self-government. Inflammatory rhetoric may befit a heated political campaign, but rarely is it helpful or appropriate in the rule-making process. Laws should be based on reason and logic, not hyperbole or caprice. Cool-headed, evidence-based analysis is the currency of sound legislation and ultimately of good government.
Which brings me to last week’s Blount County Commission meeting. When, in response to the rising number of businesses requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID, a commissioner was reported to have said the following:
“This is tyranny. I mean did you ever think that you might have to quit your job because your employer required you to have a vaccination we know nothing about? You have no idea what you’re injecting into your body. And they want you to inject your children! Into their body! You want to lose your job over that? This is tyranny! The first steps of it!”
Two things. First, we know exactly what we are putting into our bodies when we get a COVID vaccination. And here’s something else we know based upon the hundreds of millions of shots that have been administered: (a) That the vaccination works, and (b) that it is safe. Ten times safer than not getting vaccinated and taking your chances with COVID. Second, requiring employees to be vaccinated — or to wear a mask — is not tyranny. It’s public safety.
And as far as I can tell, no private business is trying to force parents to vaccinate their children. State and local governments have a long history of requiring that children receive certain vaccinations in order to attend school. Nothing new there. But I know of no private company that is forcing employees to vaccinate their kids.
This great nation of ours has throughout its history required its citizens to do certain things in the interest of public health and safety. Douse their lights, ration their food and gas, get a smallpox or polio vaccination, quarantine. All of these measures and more have been required.
Think about it. Companies aren’t asking people to storm the beaches at Normandy. They’re asking you to stroll into any Walgreens or Walmart and get a free shot.
Tyranny is a powerful word and a hefty accusation to level against any government, let alone a private business. If someone is taking away your ability to vote, to own a shotgun, to till your land, that may warrant use of the word tyranny. But being forced to get a safe and effective vaccine?
Hats off to Commissioners Tom Stinnett, Jackie Hill and others who voted to stall the resolution against employer-mandated vaccines and the attendant OSHA reporting requirements. Commissioners do well to remember that these are private companies making decisions about the safety of their own workplaces.
If local officials begin meddling in the day-to-day operations of private employers such as DENSO, Clayton, Arconic and Amazon, they may discover that such businesses prefer to take their factories — and jobs — elsewhere.
That’s what I would call a real community health hazard.
