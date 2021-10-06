In 1852, Steven C. Foster composed “My Old Kentucky Home,” an anti-slavery song about a Black slave nostalgically lamenting his loss of home and family back in Kentucky. The lyrics included the phrase, “Tis summer, the darkies are gay.” In those days, “darkies” was the common word used to describe Black people, non-derogatorily, and the term was used by Blacks as well.
My, how times have changed, and so too, the meanings of words.
Over the years we have seen the shift from darkies to Negroes, to the “N” word, to African American, to Blacks, etc. — all terms used by most everyone, including Blacks. Meanings of many of these terms often changed from endearing, formal, normal and acceptable to later distasteful, derogatory and stigmatizing.
I feel certain Foster did not mean those folks were all members of the LGBTQ crowd. In 1852, “gay” simply meant “happy and merry.”
What changed? The words themselves did not change, nor did the spellings.
Someone has an agenda to use language to divide us.
The word “justice” used to mean fair, unbiased, and reasonably suited to the situation. The word “justice” also is used to acquire favoritism or advantage over others as we hear, “Black Lives Matter. We deserve justice” How about all lives matter? But that somehow is “racist” — yet another term that now invokes scorn and slander.
“Safe and effective” now means to take a shot mislabeled as a vaccine. Then you must still wear masks and social distance You can still catch COVID and you can still spread it.
Note the evolving, slippery-slope definition massaging from the CDC.
It no longer utilizes the organism, but can be any concoction they want to call a “vaccine” and no longer requires specific results.
From the almighty CDC and FDA we receive clear guidance: Don’t wear a mask, wear a mask. Wear a mask to enter, walk to table, remove mask. Apparently, COVID stops spreading while seated and eating, but not at a bar if you are drinking. Close the bars!
Now that Regeneron is proving so successful as a therapeutic, the Biden regime and HHS are rationing the distribution, even though the manufacturer says they have ample supplies. Are they redefining the word “shortage” to mean “plenty, but rationed under our control?’
Has the definition of “Gross incompetence bordering on treasonous psychopathology” changed?
In Colonial America, all able-bodied men were members of the militia. They protected towns and surrounding areas, and were control valves for wannabe despot elected officials overstepping their authority.
Today the term “militia” conjures visions of armed, right-wing extremist- anarchists gathered in the woods plotting to overthrow America. Who changed the meaning and why?
Could it be to demonize the Second Amendment? “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Note the meaning of “infringed” in Colonial America did not mean licensed, registered, barred, banned or regulated by bureaucrats. A “well regulated Militia” did not mean a standing Army, or the National Guard. It was all able-bodied men with guns, and with the experience and skill to use them. To be “well regulated” was to be competent and have a leader. There was no need to declare that “bear Arms” specifically included ammunition required for the functionality of those “Arms.” It went without saying.
One might also declare, a well-informed electorate, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to read and access information shall not be infringed. I think they covered that one in the First Amendment, although by current word-shifted meanings, that freedom also is being banned.
Many crimes are only crimes when malicious intent can be proven. The original intent of the framers of our Constitution is critical to the understanding of the document. It was not written to be a fluid, definition-shifted pamphlet of agenda-driven usurpers. It was carefully worded, in the meaning of the day, as can be seen by the books used for reference by the Founding Fathers, and further explained in the Federalist Papers and the Anti-Federalist Papers. The framers discussed in detail the meanings and intent of the words used.
The agenda-driven word shifting is the first step to divide and conquer. The redefining of our words is weaponizing language against us. Our words are powerful, and we must be careful to prevent the manipulated new meanings from being used against us, and against each other.
Remember, the right to be offended does not trump freedom of speech. Do not be manipulated. Equally important, honor the past and respect the original intent by understanding the Founders’ use of words as written.
