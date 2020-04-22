There’s a reason we call it, Mother Earth: She’s in charge.
If Greta Thunberg didn’t convince you, this damnable virus will. And no matter how badly we or the president or the governor want to return to normal, Mother Earth is the one that ultimately will decide when and how that occurs.
This year’s Earth Day, which took place Wednesday, was like no other. The sobering realities that smack you in the face after a tornado, flood or other natural disaster have hit all of us at once. Worldwide. We are mere guests on this beautiful little planet, and we had best conduct ourselves in ways that don’t offend our host.
Until COVID-19, most of us had never heard of a “wet market,” which is widely believed by scientists to be the source of the coronavirus. These markets have open-air stalls where fresh meat and seafood are offered for sale. Oftentimes the animals are slaughtered on-site. Some — like the market in Wuhan — include wild animals such as beaver, snakes, porcupines and crocodiles. They are called “wet” because of the enormous amounts of water and ice required by the grizzly goings on.
Before you rush to judgment, visit a slaughterhouse and see what goes on there, or better still, a commercial chicken house where thousands of birds are crammed together to live and die without having once seen a ray of sunlight or having a square foot of space in which to move about. The air is so thick with dust and ammonia, one can hardly breathe. And you certainly won’t be able to hear above the shrieks of the suffering creatures around you.
All of this so you can buy your chicken nuggets for 99 cents instead of the three or four dollars they might cost if we farmed chickens more humanely.
Well, the chickens have come home to roost quite literally. Abuse the animal kingdom enough, and it will return the favor.
The time has come for more humane, safe and sane practices. COVID-19 reminds us of the wisdom of what our own mothers taught us. Eat food. Not too much. Mostly fruits and vegetables.
Bravo, Gary Hensley, Don Mull and anyone else who had anything to do with creating the Maryville-Alcoa Greenbelt! Have you ever seen it more beautiful? Have you ever seen it more used and appreciated? Walkers, joggers, bikers, strollers. When the “shelter in place” order is lifted, resist the temptation to jump in your car, and keep walking and biking instead.
The silver lining of this ongoing international crisis is that it has reminded us of our common humanity. Tribal identities of race, religion and party affiliation matter but not ultimately. Democrats and Republicans, Chinese and Americans, believers and non-believers. All of us breathe, breed and bleed. Remember that. What unites us is greater than what divides us.
If you had to hunker down, aren’t you glad it was in Maryville or Alcoa instead of New York, Nashville or New Orleans? Small towns are small. We don’t have the culture, variety, stimulation or opportunities of a big city. You can’t go to the Metropolitan Opera, eat Ethiopian or take in the latest exhibit at the Guggenheim. But you couldn’t have done these during the pandemic anyway. And by being here, you also avoid the crime, cost, noise, pace and stress that is inextricable from any big city.
Small towns are just better. At least for me and mine.
We know each other. We recognize our friends in the parks and on the sidewalks. You can walk places. And our hospital isn’t crowded or overrun. It could still happen. Sure. But if it does, I’ll see some faces I recognize when they wheel me into the emergency room.
Here’s the point. If you like this place, if you agree that small-town life is a better quality than urban life, then take care of it. Pick up your trash. Support our great schools and sports teams. Don’t bitch about your taxes. Pay them gladly and thank the hard-working volunteers who serve on our councils, commissions and boards of education.
Volunteer. Maryville and Alcoa are blessed with nonprofits and churches that do everything from sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry to teaching both children and adults to read. Doing your part is as easy as falling into Pistol Creek.
Earth Day is a big deal because our planetary home is a big deal. If we treat it with love and respect, I promise you it will reciprocate. If we don’t, we will deserve exactly what we get.
This week is Earth Day. I used to ignore it. Not anymore.
