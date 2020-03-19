How do we make America nice again? I’m sitting at the breakfast table reading a letter to the editor (March 17) that says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “dancing with joy” over the distress and pain America is suffering because of the coronavirus.
Presumably because it happened on Donald Trump’s watch. The letter’s author bases his opinion on the fact that Speaker Pelosi was smiling as she prepared to announce the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill passed by the House of Representatives. He ends his letter by asserting that Satan is at work in America through the Democratic Party.
I am speechless. First, because Speaker Pelosi probably was gleeful that Democrats and Republicans had finally worked together to produce something constructive for America. Who wouldn’t smile about that? Second, because I cannot believe that Southerners are talking this way about one another.
We know better. There are bad eggs in both political parties. Maybe Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi are two of them. But there are also great eggs. On both sides of the aisle. Most of America’s teachers and many of its preachers are Democrats. Most farmers and many more preachers are probably Republicans. We can disagree about tax policy, defense spending, entitlements and a host of other issues, but nobody should be accusing the other side of being Satanic. It is beyond the pale.
Words matter. And what we call one another REALLY matters. If, for example, a married couple has an argument and get so heated up that one spouse calls the other a drunk, loser, whore or worse, chances are the wounded person will never forget it. Even if the person is forgiving, it leaves a bone in the throat that is not easily dislodged. To quote Willie Nelson, “Forgiving you was easy, but forgetting seems to take the longest time.”
Say enough hurtful things to one another, and you can put a tombstone over the marriage.
Our common life together — as members of this town, state and nation — works much the same way. Say enough hateful things about one another, and things unravel.
As a boy growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, I don’t recall our parents talking about one another the way people do today. My father was a Democrat, but his closest friends were Republicans. I don’t recall him ever questioning their sincerity or their motives for their political views, but if he did it would have been done respectfully and, most likely, privately.
I’m confident his friends would have done the same. It was more than good manners. It was a matter of honor.
Honor is the gift a person gives to himself. It’s what motivates us to do the right thing even when there’s a cost attached. It’s also what allows us to respect the person we see in the mirror each morning. And most importantly, it’s something we afford to every other human being on the planet. They have inherent dignity and are deserving of our respect. In the words of the Hebrew scriptures, they are “made in the image of God.”
Let’s be fair to the man who wrote the offending letter. He is not alone. The coarseness of contemporary society is ubiquitous. F bombs, pole dancing at the Super Bowl halftime show, shouting at one another on talk radio and cable news. The lid is off.
And we can’t say it caught us off guard. Poet William Butler Yeats warned us about it more than a century ago.
Things fall apart. The center cannot hold. Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned. The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.
But we cannot acquiesce. We must not. We dare not allow ourselves or our fellow citizens to succumb to the downward spiral, to the apocalypse of “ignorant armies clashing at night.”
Donald Trump is not the AntiChrist. Neither is Nancy Pelosi. And my Democrat — or Republican — neighbors are not Satanists. We are Americans. Even more, we are humans, united in our desire for a decent job, a safe place to live and a good education for our children and our grandchildren. One human family on this little life boat we call Earth.
So, join the knitting club. Help us mend the frayed cords that bind us. Invite someone over for dinner. Mentor a Tennessee Achieves student. Volunteer. Share a beer or a cup of coffee with someone of a different religion, race or political party. And please, please, please! Remember your manners. Remember your honor. And don’t call anyone ugly names.
