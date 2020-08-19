Tribalism is stronger than you think. And the red-blue divide in America even deeper than I had feared.
I had hoped that a pandemic might fix it. At least for a while. That by suffering together, we might recognize our common humanity and begin pulling together instead of apart. Remember 9/11? How the whole nation became New Yorkers? How we came together across our political differences to resist global terrorism and protect the homeland? It was only after the phony intel about weapons of mass destruction, the Iraq War and Abu Ghraib that we returned to our war councils.
The pandemic started out like that. Suddenly, we were all Americans again. Suffering together. Helping one another. Then, came the science that a simple face mask could help slow the disease.
I don’t know why our president didn’t seize the moment, use his bully pulpit and model for every American the importance of wearing a mask. It could have saved lives and, at the same time, benefited him politically. But for whatever reason, he resisted. Soon, a simple matter of public safety — and of loving your neighbor as yourself — was politicized. Next thing you knew, not wearing a mask was a sign of courage. Of standing up for your constitutional rights.
So, here we are. As divided as ever. Only now, millions of us have lost our jobs, while millions more are in danger of eviction, foreclosure or worse.
This Disunited States of America can’t all be laid at the feet of Donald Trump. President Bill Clinton also was divisive. Incredibly. So was President George W. Bush. Even the more gentile Barrack Obama failed as a unifier of the American people. The post-partisan presidency for which many had hoped was as sadly partisan and rancorous as any.
Bottom line: There’s plenty of blame to go around though my favorite scapegoats will continue to be Fox News and MSNBC. Shame on those who earn a living making us fear and loathe one another. Perhaps President Trump’s worst moment was when, at the State of the Union, he awarded Rush Limbaugh — one of the most divisive figures in modern history — the nation’s highest award for citizenship.
But now what? What can individual citizens do to heal this ridiculous partisan divide that threatens our nation and could prevent us from working together to solve the most dangerous problems we face — global warming, terrorism, extreme economic disparity and nuclear proliferation? How can we knit our frayed nation back together so that the world’s greatest engine for freedom and prosperity once again can function and lead like it has in the past?
In short, what do you and I owe to our nation? Those of us who were fortunate enough not to die for our country should at least try to live for it.
So, here’s my to-do list. Some of these you may have heard me say this before, but they bear repeating. We have to think big, but start small. Do these things, and I promise you the world will be a better place.
Volunteer. My wife and I volunteer every Monday at the Community Food Connection. We work alongside conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats, and you know something? I leave each week respecting (and loving) the whole lot of them.
Watch the other side’s news. If you’re a Dem, watch Fox. If you’re a Republican, watch MSNBC or CNN. Force yourself to listen and seek to understand why other folks feel the way they do. Try this at least once a week. Maybe every day.
Pluck out your harsh, critical eye of judgment. At the very least, turn it back on yourself. To paraphrase Jesus, don’t criticize your neighbor for the speck of dust in her eye when you’ve got a mud pie in yours.
Don’t ever say this stuff doesn’t matter, that Maryville and Alcoa are too small to count or that one person acting alone can’t make a difference. Every movement starts with a single step. Every light with a single spark. Every flood with a single drop of water. Here’s what I can promise you. You are not the only one. In Blount County alone, there are hundreds — perhaps thousands — ready to join their efforts to yours to heal our nation and our world.
But it all starts with you.
Buzz Thomas is....
