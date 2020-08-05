You’re starting to worry us. Your threat to postpone this year’s presidential election startled Americans, but fortunately Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have assured us that the election will take place on Nov. 3 as scheduled. That’s important because our Constitution — the same one that contains the Second Amendment — gives Congress, not the president, the power to schedule federal elections.
But your recent statements that the 2020 election will be fraudulent (“It’ll be fixed. It will be rigged. People ought to get smart.”) are even more alarming. Especially when considered alongside your refusal to commit to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that you will accept the results of that election. Now, there are even online ads encouraging your supporters to boycott the November election.
I can only surmise that your hostile and provocative comments are the result of former Vice President Joe Biden’s double-digit lead in the polls. And that you don’t like mail-in ballots. But the specter of a sitting American president refusing to step aside after a defeat evokes the deepest fears of any democratic society and elicits comparisons to every tin-pot dictator who has ever strode across the world stage.
The most important and most admired feature of American democracy is that in our 58 previous presidential elections, no president has ever refused to accept the electorate’s decision. This peaceful transition of power for nearly 2½ centuries is the envy of the world. For a sitting president to even hint that he might break this hallowed tradition is unthinkable.
Yet, you have done it.
I have never met you, but I have been studying you ever since you surprised the nation by winning the Republican nomination in 2016 and went on to achieve the greatest upset in American political history.
Here is what I have observed.
You’re a rich boy. No one knows exactly how rich, because unlike your predecessors, you have refused to release your tax returns. But this much is for certain. You are the scion of a wealthy New York family. The epitome of so-called white privilege. A man who was born on third base but swears he hit a triple.
You are a master salesman. A political genius whose fighting instincts were honed in the toughest real estate market in the nation and whose showmanship was perfected by Hollywood.
But no one bothered to teach you grace, humility, dignity. Instead, you appear to be a bully, berating and attacking those who challenge you and ruling your staff through chaos and fear. A few members of your party have dared to stand up to you. Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker immediately come to mind. But they are now ex-senators — a condition more dreaded than cancer among the political class.
There are things about our country you may not realize. We are tough. Tougher than the country-club crowd who kowtow to celebrity and wealth. Tougher than the sycophantic congressmen who fall over themselves to clasp your hand when you swagger by.
You understand toughness, because you are tough. Your father demanded it of you. Only a tough person could accomplish what you have accomplished. But Americans aren’t simply tough. They possess an inner strength that is grounded in principle. In fairness. We don’t cheat. At least not many of us do. We value some things more than money or winning. We value character. Honor. Doing the right thing even when folks aren’t watching.
And it’s not just our fighting men and women who possess this inner strength and character. It’s the doctors and nurses who are working double shifts and placing their own lives in danger to help others. It’s the grocery store clerk making minimum wage who shows up during the worst of the pandemic just so others can have bread and toilet paper. It’s police and firefighters rushing into the Twin Towers as everyone else rushed out on 9/11. And it’s the teachers, administrators and day care workers who are back at their posts serving throngs of kids who may be carriers of the very virus that could kill them.
It’s women who push through sexual assaults, disparate pay, insults and more to be working moms. It’s Black folks, brown folks and LGBTQ folks who suffer the scorn, fight back against the discrimination and swallow their pain and anger in pursuit of a more perfect union we have not yet achieved.
These are the kinds of people Americans are. They believe in, stick with and fight for an America that, though imperfect, still aspires to be a place of liberty and justice for all.
So with due respect for the office you currently hold and the formidable political talents you possess, do not think that you can scare or intimidate us. And come November, should you actually dare to defy the will of the American people as expressed through their electoral college, know this:
We are stronger than you think. We will pour into the streets, parks, promenades and alleyways to protect our democracy. And we will resist tyranny in whatever form it presents itself. Even if it rolls up in a presidential motorcade.
