All the recent “discussions” about monuments highlights the fact that we are reflections of our past. Some of our past makes us cringe. But some of it we still revere as embodiments of principles that continue to inspire us.
We feel the power of the stirring words of Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence in 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men.”
The melodic cadence of the “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King in 1963 cried out for the fulfillment of Jefferson’s declared right of equality. It should not matter that all our famed leaders from Moses to Dr. King himself had feet of clay. It is their words that continue to inspire us to reach for our better selves.
The right to the “Pursuit of Happiness” may seem jarring to today’s politics. Yet it was important to such Founding Fathers as Jefferson and James Madison. And this importance was impressed upon them by their dedicated study of Aristotle (384-323 B.C.), the ancient Greek philosopher who insisted on happiness as the central purpose of politics more than 2,000 years ago.
It was Aristotle who divided up the categories of knowledge into the fields that have become the academic disciplines of the modern university. Regarding politics, to Aristotle, its task was to answer the question: “In what does the good life consist?” The obvious answer, to him, was happiness, because happiness was the quality most reflective of the gods.
He defined it “as an activity of the soul in conformity with perfect goodness.” Aristotle believed that happiness was to be achieved by making the right moral choice, which was what he called the Golden Mean.
This came from developing the knowledge to distinguish between deficiency and excess in every activity, allowing one to find the right moral center. Aristotle called this ability of finding the Golden Mean, virtue, and acting on it, prudence.
So, for example, in the event of danger, he viewed the deficient response as cowardice, and its excess, foolhardiness. The Golden Mean was courage. Courage, in turn, was the knowledge of what was to be feared (the application of virtue) that then marshalled the moral will to take prudent action. For Aristotle, in these moral choices, the bellwhether phrase was “Nothing in excess.”
In Jefferson’s Declaration, the institution of government was seen as a way to guarantee the right to the Pursuit of Happiness, also enshrined in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution as “to promote the general welfare.”
Aristotle posed the institution of government with another question: “Is the happiness of the good man and the citizen the same?” His answer was: “Only in a well-governed state.” Thus, according to Aristotle, politics and making the right moral choice, happiness, should be inseparable.
Aristotle wrote at length about the features of this well-governed state in his book, “Politics.” He concluded that the best practical form of government for the goal of societal happiness was a mixed one of democracy and aristocracy.
Democracy’s strength was its capacity, through voting, of determining the general wishes of the citizens. However, a pure democracy, he argued, too often descended into divisive factions. To moderate this, a democracy needed the enrichment of an aristocratic leadership class chosen by merit (potentially derived from all classes) that retained a sense of the community welfare as a whole. Aristotle referred to this mixed democracy and aristocracy as a polity.
It was precisely this Aristotelian polity that guided Madison particularly, and the other framers, in the writing of the U.S. Constitution. Thus, they fashioned a democratically elected president and House of Representatives, a blended democratic and aristocratic Senate, and an aristocratic Supreme Court.
Whatever the noble Aristotelian intentions of our framers, something is sadly amiss today. When one recalls all the words associated with Aristotle’s happiness — virtue, prudence, moderation, goodness, the Golden Mean — America is now a country of happiness lost.
In the depths of the Great Depression in 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt won the presidency with his campaign song, “Happy days are here again.”
Today, as we look for better symbols from the past for guidance, we can do no better than follow the sage advice of Benjamin Franklin that to understand the foundations of our Constitution, we should ground our educational system and citizenry in the moral teachings of Jesus Christ and Aristotle. In so doing, wouldn’t it be nice to move from the bleak world of happiness lost to one where at least some happiness will return to our politics?
That is my dream.
