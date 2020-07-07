As the U.S. grapples with its legacy of racism — both past and present — in relation to the question of monuments, we should keep in mind a crucial distinction between memory and commemoration. To begin, simply stated, memory deals with history whereas commemoration deals with public choices.
Memory involves the ongoing act of remembering all the facts of the past; of recording all voices and perspectives as to what happened in the past. This is the task of history, and history should not be forgotten; indeed, the goal is to include all of history, which includes the full story of slavery as part of American history as well as the story of the Confederacy and its secession from the Union.
In contrast, commemoration is a public act of ongoing evaluation and selection rather than an all-inclusive gathering of the facts. To commemorate is to select some portion of history (some person or event) in order to publicly elevate that person or event as being especially noteworthy, such as expressed in a public monument in a city square. Now, persons or events can be deemed noteworthy for their historic role along the way and their imperfect, but still valuable, articulation of moral and political ideals that we affirm and pursue.
For instance, Thomas Jefferson was the third president of the U.S. and a principal author of those inspiring and guiding words from the opening section of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ... .” Likewise, Martin Luther King Jr. was the leader of the civil rights movement and the author of many inspiring words, including “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Neither Jefferson nor King were morally perfect individuals (and none of us ever are) and both were influenced by their respective historical and cultural contexts. Jefferson spoke of equality but, like many other aristocrats of his day, owned slaves. King later used Jefferson’s own words to combat the legacy of slavery and racism in America.
So, we should remember all of history, but what we as a body politic decide to commemorate is a different question, for it is always an ongoing task of reevaluation. Should we continue to maintain public monuments of Jefferson and Washington, as key contributors to the founding of the American Republic, all the while fully remembering their moral failure as slave owners? I would say yes; for those who constructively contribute, however imperfectly, along the path of history to the ideals of freedom, equality, justice and a more perfect union are worthy of some degree of public recognition.
In contrast, the Confederacy was a direct rejection of the American Union and was set up in principle against the very notion of liberty and justice for all, with slavery being explicitly enshrined and protected in the Constitution of the C.S.A. We should all remember Confederate generals, such as Robert E. Lee, as part of American history (such as in Civil War battlefields), but that does not mean we should elevate and commemorate them in public monuments in the center of American cities.
Those public monuments were not constructed as an act of memory right after the war. In fact, Lee argued in 1869 that no monuments to the Confederacy should be built because they would keep open the wounds of the Civil War. Rather, the confederate monuments were put up much later (1890s, 1920s, 1950s) as political acts of Southern resistance to racial equality, inclusion and civil rights. They certainly didn’t ask African Americans if they wanted statues of Jefferson Davis or Robert E. Lee or Nathan Bedford Forrest enshrined in public places; indeed, the political act was meant to symbolize the ongoing marginalization and subjugation of African Americans as part of a nostalgic myth of a lost past of white order and domination.
So, today, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing public protests against racial injustice, we are at a pivotal moment of public evaluation: What do we as a pluralistic nation dedicated to the ideal of “Equal Justice Under Law” want to commemorate (all the while remembering the fullness of American history in its best and worst details)? What symbols or figures do we want to elevate (King, Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, etc.) and which ones do we want to take down (the Confederate portion of the Mississippi state flag, statues of Lee, Davis, Forrest, etc.)?
In sum, history lives on, but commemoration rightly evolves and changes in response to the times.
