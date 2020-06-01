Watching a police officer with his hand in his pocket casually suffocate a man with his knee while he chats with his fellow officers was too much for millions of Americans. They took to the streets. Nearly a thousand Blount Countians lined Lamar Alexander Parkway in peaceful silent protest on Sunday to express their outrage over what has become commonplace in America.
Anger and frustration often give way to violence. Major cities across the U.S. — including our own state capital — erupted in lootings, beatings, shootings and arson. Although Jesus, Gandhi and Dr. King taught us that sacrificial love is the best and most powerful change agent, it’s not the agent that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Fidel Castro or Ho Chi Minh chose in their pursuit of a more just society.
So while we cannot condone the violence that has followed this most recent modern-day lynching, we understand it.
Rioting, said Dr. King, is “the language of the unheard.” Ignore the complaints of people long enough, and they will do whatever is necessary to get your attention.
The problem, of course, is that it’s hard for white Americans to feel the anger and frustration that black Americans are feeling. That requires empathy. Empathy is one of man’s most admirable traits but among the hardest to develop. It requires us to see things as others see them. To walk in another’s shoes if only in our minds.
But when white people hear stories about other white people doing bad things to black people, we rarely respond with empathy. We’re too busy defending ourselves from the possibility that someone might see us as racist. Or that some of the institutions that white society built and that have benefited us might actually be rigged against people of color. Like our schools, housing and workplaces were before the civil rights acts of the 1960s.
Do this: Try to imagine that our European ancestors had been kidnapped by Arab traders and cruelly transported in the hot, filthy, undersized cargo holds of sailing ships across thousands of miles of open ocean to the Arabian Peninsula. And that for more than three centuries we endured forced labor, murder, rape, torture, the selling and relocation of our children, and the destruction of our marriages and our dignity.
In short, a terrorism unlike any in history save that inflicted by Hitler and his Nazi henchmen on the Jews.
Yet, this holocaust lasted not for a decade but for centuries.
Then, imagine that a war was successfully fought to free us from this nightmare. But being unable to read and write, devoid of any personal wealth including the simple tools necessary to earn a living or even so much as a tent to sleep in at night, we were free. Free to starve. Or to do what many former slaves did. Sharecrop. Become tenant farmers and turn over most of our money and crops to our former masters in exchange for dilapidated housing and a small plot of land.
But we still couldn’t vote, attend the nation’s public schools or enter many of the professions and trades because the people who were in control of things wouldn’t allow it. Because we were white.
Then, imagine that the nation that had abused us for centuries and systematically robbed us of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness was forced to change. That at great personal risk we had protested, marched, sat down, stood up, preached, sung, shouted and prayed until our former masters were forced to change the laws. At last, we were entitled to equal rights.
But changing laws does not change hearts.
So, now, imagine decades of unofficial discrimination. Of being denied an apartment or job because of your white skin. Of rarely achieving your true dreams. Having to settle.
You are still viewed with suspicion. The police are five times more likely to pull you over than your Arab counterparts. If charged with a crime, you are five times more likely to be convicted. Ten times more likely if the victim is an Arab.
How does that feel? What will you do with your anger and frustration?
There is reason for hope. I saw hundreds of white Blount Countians line the street in Maryville on Sunday to express solidarity with their black neighbors. The protestors were young, old and in between. Some were in wheelchairs. They came to acknowledge publicly that the terror inflicted on African Americans lingers and can be seen in the cavalier taking of black lives by whites in positions of authority.
Now is the time for change.
Now is the time to ensure that police recruitment, training, deployment and conduct is in service and protection of all Americans. And that when officers deviate from those standards, accountability will be swift and sure.
Now is the time to go even deeper, to the racism of the past and the generational poverty of the present that have resulted in massive disparities for African Americans in income, education, housing and health care.
Now is the time.
