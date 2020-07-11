When I am in a grocery store or other public place, I wear a mask. Let me explain why.
I am a Christian. I follow a Lord who said this, as a guide for life, in the Gospel of Luke, 10:27, “You should love God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.” That has been the standard for a faithful life for 2,000 years. Most of us fall short most of the time, but we know what the ideal is to which we should aspire.
I don’t expect my secular or unbelieving neighbors to suddenly accept Christianity, nor my denomination (Episcopal). But I will ask that they note my main lifetime assignment: that is, to be their neighbor, and to love them as best I can.
Now, by “love” here I don’t mean the emotions of intimate love, but rather that all of us are required by God to uphold the full humanity of all the people we meet along the journey of our lives. There are no little people who are expendable, no throwaways who don’t matter as much we and our friends do. However, that doesn’t mean you have to like everyone; some people are unlikeable, and some are even evil (as some of my neighbors where I grew up, who were Holocaust survivors, could attest). But we don’t ever make a category of people who are unworthy of our regard (e.g., Jews, Mexicans, immigrants, African Americans).
A friend of mine was in the grocery store recently in another state. She was wearing a mask. While waiting to check out, there was a man not wearing a mask behind her. He got her attention and gestured to her mask, and with a smirk he said “hole.” I am glad I wasn’t there because I’m afraid my better self would not have come out, and there might have been a confrontation. But I would like to tell him that she and I wear masks not so much to shield ourselves from the virus, but to shield him from us spreading it to him. In short, we do it for him, because he is our neighbor.
And, if the neighbors who don’t wear masks (mostly men, in my observation) won’t listen to the words of Jesus, perhaps they’ll listen to the finest person on TV in the past 50 years: Mr. Rogers. In his TV program that was a favorite in many homes, Fred Rogers asked just one simple thing, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”
That’s my point to all who see me with a mask in the grocery store: I want to be your neighbor. The Lord of all told me to do so. And, like Mr. Rogers, I think life would be better for all of us if you would wear a mask and be my neighbor, too.
