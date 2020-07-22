Again, I find it necessary to write about our county’s lack of a mask mandate. FIFTY-FOUR new cases on Tuesday, July 21. Four more deaths in the past week alone. I am so sorry that Mayor Ed Mitchell’s family has been affected by the virus that is increasingly affecting Blount County. I truly hope for his wife’s complete recovery.
However, I would like to address only a few of Mayor Mitchell’s arguments against a mandate, taken directly from his statement on the Blount County Mayor’s Office Facebook page:
“Surrounding counties who have issued mask mandates are continuing to grow in positive cases faster than before.”
You do understand that there is a lag between the time a mandate is enacted and the time it becomes effective? It isn’t a quick fix. New York has taken several months to reduce its number of cases and death rate. The effort has been effective only because officials took action and New Yorkers made sacrifices.
We’re also in it for the long haul.
“This is a health crisis, and it needs to be handled by health officials,” Mitchell wrote.
Health officials from FEMA, the CDC and other agencies are imploring local officials to mandate mask wearing. What more do you want from them? They’re saying it loud and clear! Local health departments do not have the authority to do so except in a few Tennessee counties. You do have the authority, Mayor Mitchell. Use it!
“I do not understand why people are waiting for decisions to be made for them or taking it upon themselves to make decisions for other people,” he posted.
Those who are already wearing masks are not waiting for decisions to be made for us, and those who refuse will not wear them until and unless they are mandated to do so. Surely you have seen that, without laws, people can’t be trusted to do the right thing. It doesn’t help when we see pictures or hear reports of you appearing in public without a mask. If we can’t count on the mayor to do his part, we certainly can’t count on others to do theirs.
“Taking on responsibilities that are outside of the role of the Executive Branch as a reaction to this pandemic sets a precedent that will have unintended consequences in the future,” Mitchell wrote.
Mask wearing nationwide was mandated during the 1918-19 flu pandemic. The precedent exists and has been deemed constitutional during a national health crisis.
“The only way our response to COVID-19 will be successful is if we are united in it,” he posted.
This statement is true. You said yourself that your wife did everything right and still got the disease. This is absolutely because someone with whom she came into contact refused to do their part. I feel for her; it’s like swimming upstream in a flood. And I can tell you that if my husband refused to protect me by wearing a mask, there would be words, and probably isolation in the dog house.
For better or worse, the can has been kicked down the road to you by the lack of leadership shown by the president of the United States and the governor of Tennessee. It’s unfortunate that the responsibility now falls on your shoulders, but here we are. There’s nobody else. Your arguments are easily countered, and you have a moral obligation to help your constituents protect each other.
Please do so before we lose more Blount Countians.
