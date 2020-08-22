In today’s uncertain times, we tend to gravitate toward those things that seem most familiar, those that provide assurance and assistance when comfort seems so evasive. For me, that safety net is music — sounds that echo happy times and experiences where the songs were shared.
It’s little wonder then that those tunes from yesteryear are considered part of life’s soundtrack because, indeed, they mark milestones in the journey, reminders of times both good and bad, when each day offered new discoveries, and the future was filled with endless possibilities. I’m not implying that we’re devoid of those experiences these days, or that our optimism ought to be diminished. Hardly. But by looking back on the past, we can seek the signposts that share a certain stability, a sense of solace that music often brings.
There are any number of examples. The Beach Boys’ music shared the imagery of sand, surf and the bright rays of a California sun. I remember hearing their song “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” its lyrics conjuring up the joy of a romantic relationship with innocence and a sweeter subtext. On the other hand, I found myself drawn toward the unimpeded lust suggested by the Stones when Mick Jagger crooned the words to “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and daringly defied the establishment while propositioning otherwise innocent teens.
Lately I’ve found myself basking in nostalgia, not only because of the distress and discord we’re witnessing today, but also because it reminds me of the plethora of possibilities that new music always seemed to embrace. I’ve been watching various videos that document earlier eras, the sounds of the ‘60s in particular, and I find myself reliving that sense of excitement and discovery that was so much a part of that decade in particular.
At the same time, I feel a profound sense of sadness as we approach the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s senseless murder and draw ever closer to marking the 20th year since the passing of George Harrison. It still seems hard to comprehend that two personal and prolific musical heroes — iconic individuals who represented the very essence of what it meant to be happy and hopeful — were taken way too soon.
Of course we’ve lost any number of great musicians along the way — Carl and Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and the artists lost more recently, the result of age, infirmity or personal abuse. With each passing, a part of our youth seems to go with them. On the other hand, anytime someone special dies, they’re not gone entirely. Part of them still remains with us, living on in our memories and reminding us of good times and greater glories.
I find it comforting that I can reclaim some of that magic by listening to classic music from days gone by. A song such as “My Back Pages” by the Byrds brings to mind a classic lyric: “I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.” Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A’ Changin’” shares the hopes we had that our generation could make a difference when it came to justice, equality and a fresh way of thinking. And of course, the Lovin’ Spoonful also was there to remind us that if we “Believe in Magic,” the magic’s in the music and the music’s in me …”
I can still listen to any classic song and remember where I was and what my life was like when it dominated the airwaves. It’s reassuring to rekindle those memories and make that connection between past and present.
Another reassuring reminder
I recently received an email from the Mayo Clinic, a respected institution that’s associated with our own Blount Memorial Hospital, a fine facility in my estimation.
This particular missive provided a most timely reminder that no matter how old we are, there are always possibilities remaining before us. For example, did you know astronaut John Glenn returned to space at age 77? Or that Julia Child made her TV debut at age 51 and then wrote a cookbook when she was 87? Frank Lloyd Wright was still designing buildings at age 91. Ronald Reagan was elected to his second term as president at the age of 73 and didn’t leave office until he turned 77. You may never have heard of Mary Fasano, but credit her with graduating from Harvard University at the age of 89.
All it takes is passion and purpose.
I can’t claim to have accomplished anything nearly as significant as those individuals, but I have started taking drum lessons for the first time since I began playing as a teenager. I’ve got a lot of learning to do.
Suffice it to say, my wife, Alisa, is somewhat less thrilled.
