In my last column, “A tale of two cities” (March 2), I lamented the sharp partisan divide to our politics, and asked readers for advice on a path toward a bipartisan consensus. In so doing, I asked conservatives to email me one good thing about liberals, and for liberals to do the same for conservatives. I also sent this query to a list of friends.
My request garnered 12 responses, about even from friends and column readers. I also have relied on comments from my weekly lunch group buddies as a quasi-focus group. This response rate hardly satisfies the criteria for a scientific survey, but I have a lot to go on.
Regarding the profile of my respondents, liberals and conservatives together made up only half my list, and they were divided three and three. Fully half of my replies (six) were from exercised moderates. Interestingly, conservatives came up with lists of traits, while liberals were more general in their replies. Specifically, liberals liked conservatives for their beliefs in free trade, working with allies, skepticism toward big government, fiscal conservatism, dignity and the rule of law. Conservatives, on the other hand, admired liberals for their open-mindedness, acceptance of new ideas, good intentions and belief in fairness.
These two lists are encouraging. There is a lot of room in them for fashioning a consensus. Indeed, the men of my lunch group agreed, making comments like, “nobody is all right and all wrong,” “we are all God’s children however misguided we may be” and “we have a lot of common ground.”
Given this catalog of favorable comments from both liberals and conservatives, the stridency of the moderates in my survey is discouraging. All of them wrote unbidden multiple page essays denouncing the tenor to our politics. To begin with, one was upset by my dividing our politics into just liberal and conservative categories without regard for moderates and independents. Another decried both political parties and rendered a passionate denunciation of the Electoral College. Still another discussed the historical foundations of the Republican and Democratic parties, and insisted that Donald Trump was no Republican and Hillary Clinton had betrayed the values of the Democrats.
Finally, a thoughtful moderate weighed against the policies of liberals, but found the very persona of President Trump just too much to take. As to the current campaign, he said he would vote for Joe Biden if Amy Klobuchar were his running mate, but if Biden were to choose Elizabeth Warren as his Veep, he would vote libertarian.
Strange to say, in this “exhaustive” survey, it is the moderates that pose the greater barrier to our path to consensus. But the truly formidable barriers are the cases that have ignited a political pandemic of hatred in our society: the lightning rod of Trump himself, the long drawn-out impeachment imbroglio, the Kavanaugh hearings, Sen. Charles Schumer’s public threatening of two Supreme Court justices, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address on national TV.
Locally, one letter to the editor called the Democratic Party satanic, while another one denounced Trump as evil. Now that the COVID-19 virus is inflicting the world with a real pandemic, threatening the lives of millions, we simply cannot have any more of this hatred — at any level. Hatred produces chaos and violence, not justice.
With all this advice, for my path to bipartisanship I turn to a chapter I wrote in the book, “Church, State, and Citizen: Christian Approaches to Political Engagement (2009).” My chapter was on “Martin Luther (1483-1546) as a Modernizer, But for the Devil.” One of Luther’s many beefs with the Catholic Church was the virtue it placed on a withdrawal from the world into monasticism.
In his theology of the Cross, because of God’s loving sacrifice of his son Jesus Christ for our sins, Luther insisted that Christians were in a unique position to take up politics out of grateful love for the unmerited gift of salvation. According to Luther, politics was the same arena in which the devil sought to overcome the world through inciting people with lies and spite to foment the chaos in which evil thrives. Thus he saw politics as the battlefield whereby the love of Jesus as practiced by Christians would restrain the hatred of the devil and his minions.
It is a supreme irony — and opportunity — that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the seeds for love to blossom again in American politics. Despite all their histrionic outbursts against each other, on March 25, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and, yes, Trump, all cooperated to pass and sign into law a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The vote was an astoundingly bipartisan 96-0 in the Senate and virtually unanimous in the House.
As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said, “At the end of the day … love wins always, and it will even through this virus.” Not a bad Easter message for the country.
