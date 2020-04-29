In December 2019, a pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, China, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). Then in January a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Thailand became the first reported case outside of China.
The WHO director general declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. A joint task force was made up of experts from around the world, including CDC and NIH representatives from the U.S. The bottom line is WHO, along with other experts, were working 24/7 to get ahead of this mortal enemy.
Mr. Trump, warned of the potential seriousness of an impending pandemic in January, had clues early in his administration of the prospects of such a crisis. He reacted by disbanding the White House pandemic response team that was created by President Obama. In fact, President Trump has dismantled nearly everything President Obama initiated for the good of the country and world order.
A narcissist has to be the center of everything: “I alone can fix it!” President Obama in a 2014 bipartisan speech urged funding and resources to be made available in the likelihood of another pandemic like ebola. How did Trump respond on April 6 in one of his daily MAGA briefings when pressed about his administration’s slow response to the emergency? “We inherited a broken system. ... We took over a stockpile with a cupboard that was bare.” And Trump still maintains that “no one could have predicted this” devastating outcome.
Untruths on all fronts.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted that the Democrats and the impeachment process distracted the president so that he simply could not devote his full time to this issue. However, during the most critical time leading up to the outbreak, Trump played golf six different times and held nine rallies between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28. On March 14, he hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in meetings attended by several people who later tested positive for the virus.
In the meantime, the president asserted that the Democratic assessment of his virus response was a hoax and that the virus would miraculously disappear. Asked if he would have handled COVID-19 differently without the impeachment distraction, Trump responded: “I don’t think I would have done any better had I not been impeached.”
Finally, he uttered the truth.
Had the president taken the experts seriously and acted responsibly there would be far less infections and devastating numbers of deaths. Our commander in chief has held numerous daily briefings where he has been more concerned about being No. 1 in TV ratings and on Facebook than in keeping Americans safe and informed. His desire to rush opening up the economy without adequate testing (which he falsely insisted we had) had less to do with helping small businesses and wage earners than with his reelection.
Of course he is still blaming China, WHO, certain governors whom he perceives do not like him, and his favorite scapegoat, President Obama, for his continued failures and miscues.
So how does a true narcissist handle a pandemic? He doesn’t. A narcissist cannot tolerate anything that displaces him on center stage. His sole focus reverts to training the spotlight back on himself.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. This time it is a pandemic. Next time it could be a North Korean missile gone astray, U.S.-China trade war gone sour or, God forbid, a stronger resurgence of the coronavirus.
These are things to seriously ponder as we prepare to vote in November. God has richly blessed this country. May we respond by acting sanely, courageously and responsibly on behalf of all those who have lost and will tragically lose their lives to this terrible virus. It is the least we can do as grateful and concerned Americans.
