Naturally, we all hoped and prayed we’d see some daylight at the end of the proverbial tunnel as far as the scourge of the pandemic is concerned. States acted with unbridled optimism in opening things up, hoping that a return to “normalcy” provided a pathway that would be free and clear. Hoping to free themselves of the constraints that had kept them confined for the past four months, too many people were all too eager to take advantage of the opportunity to congregate, socialize and party — not like it was 1999 as Prince once suggested, but rather in an environment that was hopefully post-pandemic.
They imagined the all-clear signal had been given and it was time to get out because the getting was good.
They were wrong.
Infections are rising at an alarming rate and while there’s hope eventually for a vaccine, it’s not here yet. And until it is, everyone — especially we seniors — ought to remain vigilant, prudent and patient to protect both ourselves and others.
I find it discouraging that some have attempted to politicize this plague. They refuse to wear masks because they feel their individual rights are being threatened or they want to align themselves with the president.
That’s simply silly. The only thing it really represents is an attempt to be contrary. Society insists that we ought to be sensitive to the rights of others. You can’t yell “fire” in a crowded movie theater because it will cause a panic. You’re not allowed to do anything that will inflict bodily harm on others. Wearing seat belts is mandatory, as is wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle. We’re all required to halt at stop signs and a red lights. Does that impede our personal freedoms? Perhaps, but public safety tends to override such situations.
And by the way, the last time I checked, there are very few clothing optional communities in this country.
So why should wearing masks be any different? The answer is, it shouldn’t. Although it may not be mandated — yet — it is the responsible thing to do not only to protect yourself, but especially to protect others. It’s a noble commitment, one that recognizes that we as individuals value the lives of other people. We shouldn’t wait for the government to insist we do the right thing.
Granted, facing a threat that can’t be seen, heard, smelled or felt in any other sort of sensory fashion makes it all too easy to ignore. We are easily prone to believing that we’re immune to its effects. It allows us to take unnecessary chances and act irresponsibly.
However, as with any disease that doesn’t make its presence known until it invades our bloodstream, COVID-19 can be a killer. That’s why we seniors need to take the lead and assume the role that those of us of a certain age have always had in an enlightened society, as purveyors of wisdom, good counsel and astute advisers.
That’s the way we can make a difference and perhaps share some insights to help bridge this divide.
In that same sense, given the recent reexamination of our nation’s past and the way certain segments of our society have been marginalized — even unintentionally at times — it’s more important than ever before to be sensitive to the well-being of others. Sometimes, it’s necessary to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. It sometimes makes for an awkward fit, but once accomplished, it can bring us together.
Though we’re living through difficult times, perhaps some good can come out of this after all.
Age admissionI want to thank all the readers who phoned or emailed me about my last column in which I shared the fact I had reached a major milestone by turning the big 7-0. Some folks said that I came across as somewhat melancholy. In retrospect, I would agree. Yet at the same time, there was a certain symbolism in having reached such an auspicious age. It was a reflection of the fact that inevitably we all have to deal with our mortality as best we can.
However, now I’ve made up my mind that I’m not going to think about that at all. I’m not going to put myself under certain time constraints or limit my potential because I have a limited lifespan left before me. I’m going to live each day at a time and make the most of the here and now.
After all, it’s the present that matters. The past is … well, the past. The future is uncertain and for the most part, not ours to control, except in small ways. Fate, the bigger picture, is in the hands of some greater presence well beyond our control.
As the lyric to the old song goes, “what will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see.”
That said, let’s not tempt fate, take unnecessary chances and instead and take all prudent precautions while attempting to live life to the fullest.
We seniors have earned that and more.
