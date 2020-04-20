Over the past month, our nation has faced a myriad of uncertainties as we grapple with the impact coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us. Our ability as a region to help our fellow East Tennesseans is something to be celebrated, emulated and not forgotten.
I have the privilege of witnessing the difference servant-minded people can make in their communities firsthand every day as the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.
We know the uncertainties our kids face every day will get even worse as this public health crisis grows. Our kids already face many uncertainties, such as where their next meal will come from. They already face gaps in educational attainment and achievement. The families we serve already struggle with accessing child care. You could only imagine how this pandemic heightens those uncertainties.
As we have navigated the COVID-19 situation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley’s commitment to children, families and this region has only deepened. From the day schools were closed, our club sites in Anderson, Blount, Knox and Loudon counties have continued to serve kids daily.
While we now are focused on exclusively serving around 300 kids of essential workers in our clubs, we have continued to provide daily meals to more than 450 kids and weekly have distributed 150 family food boxes to ensure children are not hungry on the weekends.
The programming we provide in clubs focuses on keeping kids actively engaged in academic enrichment and physically active in a social distancing fashion. As the uncertainty looms of when we will get back to normal, Boys & Girls Clubs will continue to serve kids during this crisis with unwavering dedication.
While the passion for mission and community is unrelenting in many nonprofits, that resolve and innovation in how they can deliver on their mission more efficiently only goes so far as many face lost revenue and financial instability as demand for services increases. Our organization is not the only nonprofit facing the quandary of how we can continue to provide critical services and aid to youth and our community while also planning to meet the growing and emerging needs of kids as we move through and, eventually, past this crisis.
I can’t stress enough the support nonprofits need if we are to not only continue to serve our community but help our nation recover once this is over. It’s not just how we respond to a crisis, it’s how we rebuild following it.
It’s because of this that I must express my extreme gratitude on behalf of my staff, the youth and parents we serve as well as the community we call home, to our elected representatives in Congress for passing much-needed supports for food insecurity, child care and educational programs for those struggling in the midst of this crisis. I can’t even put into words the difference aid will make in the lives of those who have lost their jobs as well as struggling small businesses and community members who serve organizations such as ours.
Financial support will enable us to continue our mission toward helping as many people as possible as we soldier on through this epidemic. I hope that in any follow-up relief packages, that Congress keeps at the forefront of their minds those everyday Americans whose lives have been disrupted and forever changed and the role of Boys & Girls Clubs and many other vital nonprofits who came to the aid of their fellow Americans when it mattered most.
Nonprofits are a constant and comforting presence during crises and will continue to be, but we can’t do it without the support of our community and elected officials. A heartfelt thank you, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett for their leadership supporting nonprofits and youth in a time of need so that we can continue to support our community during theirs.
