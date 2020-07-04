My dad’s dying wish was that I solve the Middle East crisis. A tall order, that. But to that end, I have published four journal articles and written eight columns for this paper on the subject.
To explain, my dad and mom spent 40 years as Christian missionaries to South India’s Muslims. Beyond the direct calling of winning converts, they had the ambition of building bridges of peace to this Muslim community. In so doing, they echoed the work of Georgetown University’s Center for Christian-Muslim Understanding.
My parents carried the gospel to India’s remotest off-the-road villages. These villagers were honored and unfailingly friendly to their American visitors. Indeed, in some villages it was not uncommon to have my dad read from the holy Qur’an during Friday prayer services. My dad could read the Arabic in this holy book, while the local malvi (priest) could not. Dad made more friends than converts.
Many policies have been proposed by American administrations to solve the complexity of issues bedeviling the Middle East. President Trump’s recent such proposal, promoted by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, seems to be “dead on arrival” — as have most of those of previous administrations.
Rather than top-down attempts at quick fixes, the answer to this crisis probably lies in more bottom-up, long-term solutions built on a cascade of community building, bit by bit, one by one. The movie, “The Power of One,” makes the case that the unraveling of apartheid in South Africa in 1994 had its origins in the crusade of a white boxer in the 1930s and 1940s to explode the myth of Black inferiority by bringing Black boxers into the ring with him. The spark was lit, and the fire of equality spread to embrace the entire society.
For the Middle East, I offer the spark of Mohammed Iqbal (not his real name). Mohammed is half Pakistani and half Afghani, and was a student in three of my classes at Saint Louis University in the first decade of this century. He was on the slippery path to Islamic radicalism.
In his sophomore year, he enrolled in my “Introduction to International Politics” course. He expressed annoyance at all the time devoted to the Peloponnesian War of ancient Greece when the inequalities of present-day world politics screamed for prime time. Nevertheless, he got a lot out of the course’s section on theories of the various balances of power.
The next year when he was a junior, he signed up for my “The Politics of Asia” course. The class spent a lot of time on the legacy of Western colonialism. I concluded the section with the observation that, one way or another, colonialism introduced Asia to the modern world. That I expressed this as a simple fact, rather than as a notorious case of global injustice, in his view made me unqualified to teach the course. At one point, though, he did say that he hadn’t realized how much religious values played a role in Asian politics.
Finally, in his senior year, he was on the class roster for my capstone seminar, “The Politics of the Future.” Although the future comes with few burdens from history, Mohammed still had his grumbles. In the middle of the course, we had a class on values. Something in this particular class got to him because he was utterly silent for the rest of the term.
The main project for the course was a Paradigm Essay of the Future in which each paper was to set up a political system in the future reflective of an expressed value of the student — hence the importance of class time on values. After this class, I asked each student to declare his or her value, and suggested that the selection of these values is often grounded in a core belief, or even from one’s life credo. As I recall, Mohammed expressed “liberation” as his value.
When the papers were due, there was no paper from Mohammed. After class, he told me he had torn up his paper the night before, but would turn in a new one in a week, willing to take the late penalty. When he turned in the new one, he confessed that what had immobilized him was that he had come to realize he could not build a future for liberation grounded on hate; but, in this new version, he could on love. It was an excellent paper. I gave him an A — without any penalty.
Mohammed later told me that from his radical leanings he had converted to Sufism, Islam’s religion of love. The best Christian analogy to Sufism is the Sermon on the Mount of Jesus that proclaims all the blessings of the downtrodden. Mohammed is now a reporter for one of our major cable news networks.
Enough “power of one” stories like Mohammed’s, and the Middle East Crisis can be solved.
