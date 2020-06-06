While the world is distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic, China has come out from a foreign policy of “biding its time” to brandishing an aggressive stance of the “wolf warrior” — a Rambo-like figure in Chinese films.
At the recent National People’s Consultative Conference, President Xi Jinping rolled out a new law effectively ending Hong Kong’s 23-year autonomy from Beijing. He also warned Taiwan that force is an option in reunifying it with mainland China.
As he spoke, Chinese forces were mounting incursions into the Indian province of Kashmir, while continuing to fortify islands of the South China Sea in defiance of international law and the U.S. Navy. As early as 1999, the Chinese defense minister declared that “war with the United States is inevitable.”
So how do we de-fang China’s “wolf warrior?”
For an answer, we can draw guidance from a similar debate in the United States from 1945-47. Having just defeated fascism in World War II in 1945, the hostile behavior afterwards of our wartime ally, the Soviet Union, was puzzling. Veteran diplomat, George F. Kennan, was able to create a consensus around a foreign policy of containment with his famous “X” article, “The Sources of Soviet Conduct,” published by Foreign Affairs in July 1947.
His point was that a sensible foreign policy could come from identifying the central motivational drivers, or sources, of Soviet conduct. He argued that the Soviet Union was expansionist on both ideological and nationalist grounds. Under the resultant patient, firm U.S. foreign policy of containment, the Soviet Union collapsed in 1989.
Using this approach, we can highlight four sources of Chinese conduct today. The first two are hostile, but the second two offer opportunities for flexibility. If we show resolve in countering the first two, and restraint towards the second two, we can avoid war with China.
First, China, like the Soviet Union, is driven by communist ideology. It is a central belief of communism that democratic capitalism contains “the seeds of its own destruction.”
To the Communist Party of China, America is in irreversible decline. There is no better evidence than the dysfunctional American political system’s behavior, especially since 2016, and America’s strategic withdrawal underway in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Against this display of American democratic chaos, China feels the single organization of a communist party offers a better model of orderly, prosperous country governance.
Second, China is also driven by nationalist expansionism. Part of this is motivated by its historical resentment against the West. In the 19th century, after humiliating military defeats, China was forced into unfavorable trade agreements. These included the importation of opium that addicted millions of Chinese in the coastal ports. Xi Jinping’s “China Dream” and “China Rise” are all about righting these historical wrongs and obliging the West “to accept China …standing at the top of the world.”
The simple summary of these two drivers: China does not wish America well. The other two, however, offer some breathing room.
The third driver is the pattern of the dynastic cycle to Chinese history. Its thousands of years chronicle periods of centralized dynastic order alternating with breakdowns to decentralized interregnums of disorder. The Qing Dynasty fell in 1911 to a civil war that lasted until the communist victory in 1949 under Chairman Mao Zedong, who put his centralizing stamp on China until the decentralized chaos of the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976. The recentralization that occurred after the massacre at Tiananmen Square in 1989 produced the prosperity that China enjoys today.
But decentralization forces are now at work: democratic demonstrations in Hong Kong, feistiness from Taiwan, resistance from the Islamic Uighurs in Xinjian Province and the Buddhist lamas of Tibet, as well as the rise of anti-regime spiritual movements involving hundreds of millions of Daoists and Christian Protestants. At some not too distant point, the warrior wolf foreign policy of Xi Jinping will have to pay more attention to these domestic wolves nipping at its heels.
The final driver is the cosmic energy of what the Chinese call the Dao. To the Chinese, all movement comes from the interaction of the opposite forces of yin and the yang, opposite poles of a magnet that spin on a pinwheel of reciprocal blended harmony: male and female, mountain and valley, and the dogmatic and pragmatic in politics.
In the early days of the communist regime, the dogmatic yin of Mao Zedong contended with the pragmatic yang of Zhou Enlai. The latter’s protégé, Deng Xiaoping, put a pragmatic stamp on China that lasted to the accession of the dogmatic Xi Jinping in 2012. The pinwheel will turn again.
Meanwhile, America needs a foreign policy of resolve to counter China’s first two sources of conduct, while employing restraint to await a more favorable turning of the wheel. This requires dispatching more military power to the Pacific and strengthening the deterrence afforded by closer military ties with the Japanese and Indian navies, all the while acting with eyes-open restraint towards China.
Teddy Roosevelt said it best a hundred years ago: “Speak softly, and carry a big stick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.