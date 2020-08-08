The Pandemic continues to spike here and practically everywhere else. East Tennessee isn’t immune. The fact that Mayor Ed Mitchell’s wife sadly tested positive for COVID-19 makes it clear that everyone could be susceptible.
While some choose to negate the threat or simply wish it away, the reality is that we have to maintain our vigilance and do whatever it takes to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, our neighbors and our community as a whole.
Nobody’s fond of wearing masks or having to maintain their distance from others. It’s no fun and it’s little wonder that there’s a wave of depression sweeping over this country, a feeling of isolation and insecurity that’s compounded by the voracity of certain political candidates who are vying for office, as well as the virulent reaction to those with whom we disagree. Civility has become an increasingly rare commodity. It’s an election year like no other, one with incredible consequences brought on by the pandemic, the unrest and the ever-escalating attacks conducted between one candidate and another.
There’s no need to name names. Watch the news if you dare and you’ll see that the evidence is quite clear.
It’s up to us seniors to keep a level head, urge calm, express compassion and do whatever we can to be civil while sharing that civility with others. It’s not easy in this tenuous environment, but I believe that we seniors are the ones who can set an example.
Ageism in the political arena
Lately it’s become fashionable, especially at the national level, to attack one’s opponents based on their age and not necessarily their expertise. Some try to equate age with incompetence by suggesting that their opponent may be senile and lacking the stamina needed to do the job. We’ve seen this transpire on both sides of the political divide, and neither party is faultless in this regard.
This is rampant ageism at the highest rungs of our national dialogue. Elevating it to that platform tends to make it seem that ageism is acceptable. It’s already prevalent in the workplace, in the media and in our day-to-day interactions.
It needs to be called out for what it is, and it needs to stop.
It used to be that an older person was seen as a source of wisdom and guidance. In some cultures, that’s still the case. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said in this country. Ageism is out in the open and as a result, it’s seemingly become socially acceptable.
Let’s call it out for what it is. We can differ on the issues and our priorities, but it’s inexcusable to attack someone because they’re older. That’s especially true in a presidential contest where both candidates are of a relatively advanced age. There is no law that calls for age limits on political candidacies. That means we need to respect the right of any individual who seeks a higher calling based on qualifications and competency alone.
A technical takedown
In this age of isolation, seniors are often the ones who are most adversely affected. Sadly, many older folks are cut off from family and friends even in the best of circumstances. Now, however, they’re feeling that sense of seclusion to an even greater degree. Many of us find a remedy in social media or technology, as evidenced by the internet, Facebook, Zoom and the other modern outlets that enable us to keep in touch.
Unfortunately, many seniors don’t have access to those outlets either because of financial constraints or because they don’t have the technical training needed.
I know that personally, I’m technologically challenged. Computers and cellphones often intimidate me and when they don’t work the way they’re expected to, I naturally get upset and frustrated. Were it not for my wife, Alisa, I’d probably have a hard time doing something as simple as getting my email.
Sadly, many seniors simply don’t have access to this support, and as a result they’re left in the dark. As a result, the isolation and sense of separation becomes even more acute.
If you know someone in that situation, see if there’s something you can do to help. Spend some time showing them how to make a phone or a computer work to their benefit. If they’re unable to afford the technology, help them to find a low-cost alternative or do some research to direct them to people who might be able to assist, such as our local library. Pay an elderly friend a visit — at a safe distance — now and then. Volunteer to deliver a meal. Listen. Show support. Offer some understanding.
Remember the three C’s — care, compassion and concern. Someday you may hope that someone will be generous enough to offer them to you.
