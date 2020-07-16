As a Southern Jew, my family history contains a variety of characters.
My maternal grandpa fled from Jewish persecution during the Russian Revolution. He survived two imprisonments and two firing squads, finally making his way to the U.S. in the 1920s. My paternal great-great-grandfather joined the Confederate Army as a drummer boy in the 1860s. Like many other poor, white farmers who didn’t own slaves, he likely joined either because he was forced to or because he bought the story of a Northern invasion.
Generations later, I graduated in the Maryville High School Class of 2006. This was only a couple years after the school removed the Confederate flag as its official flag. However, the flag regularly appeared at home sporting events and “heritage, not hate” was a common tagline to justify its use.
We now find ourselves amidst what I hope is a national reckoning on the deliberate and relentless racism that has plagued our country since its founding. One concrete and positive action that Maryville can contribute to this national conversation is renaming the Maryville Rebels.
Growing up in Townsend, my family was likely the only Jewish family in town. I was, to my knowledge, the only Jew in my class at MHS. I never suffered any malice or prejudice, and experienced more harmless ignorance and curiosity than anything else.
In 1999, as the debate was raging in Maryville to keep or discard the Confederate flag as the official MHS flag, Carl Stewart (a star football player several years my senior) wrote an Op-Ed about his experience playing on the field under the flag. His point: You think it doesn’t matter, but experience it as a minority and you’ll perhaps change your perspective. My dad ensured I read this Op-Ed, and, as a way to make it more relatable to my experience, asked me how I would feel if the MHS flag was instead the Nazi flag.
Several summers ago, my family visited Dachau — a concentration camp near Munich, Germany. I was astonished to learn that despite the 4.3 million Germans killed or missing in World War II, Germany has no monuments that memorialize, celebrate or honor those that fought or fell. Instead, all monuments are focused on the victims of its murderous racism — the 6 million Jews (two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population) and 11 million political prisoners, ethnic Poles, Soviets, Roma, persons with disabilities or who identified as gay.
Contrast this to the U.S. Who do we overwhelmingly memorialize in our history? In Tennessee and throughout the country, our monuments honor the Confederacy instead of those who suffered through generations of brutal enslavement based on the color of their skin.
The Lost Cause ideology advocates that the Confederacy’s cause was a just and heroic one. This version of history has so infiltrated the Southern psyche that slavery’s central role in the Civil War has been falsely minimized. Groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy have perpetuated this poisonous revisionist history by ensuring multiple generations of the South learn it via public schools’ curricula. By portraying the Confederacy’s aims as heroic, the white South is incorrectly seen as the victim.
The Confederacy was not the victim. Though its way of life was under attack, this way of life depended economically and psychologically on the continued enslavement of millions of African Americans, upon whose backs Southern economic prosperity was built.
The Civil War was definitively a battle over the institution of slavery. All state-published “declarations of secession” lacked complaints about high taxes or states’ rights in a general sense. Yet all contained passionate arguments on the necessity of preserving slavery. How could the South secede to preserve states’ rights if its own constitution mandated legal, federally protected slavery across state borders?
Instead of honoring those who fought the institution of slavery and those who were lost in its powerful grip, we continue to celebrate those who fought to maintain the status quo of white power. This discussion shouldn’t be framed as “heritage vs. hate,” but as “pride vs. pain.” Why are we so proud of our painful history? Why not instead gain pride by removing the pain of others?
Why can’t we listen to and empathize with black families who have, for generations, suffered as a direct result of enslavement? It doesn’t matter that the original intent of the name “Rebels” had nothing to do with the Confederacy; it has unfortunately been co-opted in that way, and therefore represents the worst of our history.
What “heritage” are we so hell-bent on honoring by retaining this name, this vestige of our painful past? Not only is this a painful heritage, it’s an inaccurate representation of the heritage of East Tennessee. When Tennessee seceded from the Union, East Tennessee petitioned the state to become its own state because its residents voted 2-to-1 against secession.
I can be thankful that my great-great-grandfather lived — because otherwise I would not be here today — and I also can separate myself by standing for different things than he stood for in the 1860s. We all have victims in our family histories, but often their stories aren’t told as loudly or shared as widely. Find your story and tell it. It’s time to sacrifice pride for pain; it’s time to let the victims’ voices be the loudest; it’s time to rename the Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.