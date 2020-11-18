As America waits for its president to start acting presidential, I’m over here in the produce section handing out free samples of hope. I figured you could use some.
Here’s the first bite. Joe Biden is legit. I know because I spent 15 years working on Capitol Hill and had plenty of interactions with him and his Chief of Staff Ron Klain. My area was constitutional law, and Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee. He may be past his prime, but I can’t think of anyone more qualified to do what needs to be done: unify our nation. His empathetic character was earned the hard way. Through personal hardship and loss. Life breaks us all, but it crushed Joe Biden. He endured the unthinkable trauma of burying a child. Twice. Plus, a wife. He has also stared his own mortality in the face and didn’t flinch with his 1988 brain aneurysm. All of that pain and suffering — and the patience and courage required to survive it — has made our President-elect the ideal leader to help heal our deeply divided nation.
Biden comes from the era of Howard Baker and Sam Irvin. Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill. Men who never forgot that we were all Americans. You could fight like hell over policy differences but still drink a beer together at the end of the day.
Biden worked well with liberals like Ted Kennedy and rock-ribbed conservatives like Jesse Helms. Lindsay Graham famously said there was no better human being in the Senate than Joe Biden. Black Caucus leader James Clyburn would tell you the same.
But even if Joe Biden can make Washington work again, Washington can’t fix Tampa. Or Tellico Plains. We are a divided nation. All 328 million of us.
So here comes your second bite of hope ... Republican Drew Miles and Democrat Sarah Herron were just elected to the Maryville City Council. Both are under 50, and both have already pledged to work together for the good of our community. I watched them interact on election night, and I believe they are telling the truth. Both are bright, energetic, polite and sincere.
At least one small-minded person has already taken to the internet to tar Councilwoman Herron as a radical lefty socialist, but her friends know better. She’s married to a Marine, and her father is a Vietnam veteran. Both men are Republicans.
There’s no better proving ground for a politician than a family full of members from the other party. Sarah doesn’t just respect Republicans. She loves them! I have every confidence that both Sarah and Drew love this community and will use their considerable talents to ensure its future prosperity.
That may sound unusual — Republicans and Democrats working together for the common good — but it’s not once you get outside of Washington. As a former school board member, I can attest that partisan politics mean very little at the local level. Governance is rarely about ideology and nearly always about practical things like building a new school, repairing a road, making sure citizens have access to affordable housing and healthcare, keeping the peace.
Political parties have their place. But that place should never be to turn us against one another. Democrats are not radical socialists bent on destroying the free-enterprise system, and Republicans are not fascists bent on destroying the planet. Both parties are filled with hardworking, freedom-loving people who want the same things for themselves and their children. They just have different ideas about how to get there.
Donald Trump’s temper tantrum over losing the election was as predictable as tomorrow’s sunrise. But his efforts to blame everyone but himself — though damaging — will not do irreparable harm to our democracy. Young people like Drew Miles and Sarah Herron will continue stepping forward to lead and to serve.
Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County are blessed with dozens of Drews and Sarahs. Dedicated citizens who for little or no compensation devote countless hours to making our democracy work where it matters most. At your child’s school, in our local police departments, at the library or Blount Memorial Hospital, on the greenbelt. Instead of worrying that Washington isn’t doing enough — isn’t solving our problems — maybe we need to help them solve theirs. Using the homegrown, grassroots democracy so vibrant in towns and communities like ours to transform the politics of the nation. Trickle-up democracy. It starts with people like Drew Miles and Sarah Herron who set aside their relatively minor philosophical differences to unite around a common mission to serve our community.
Want one final bite of hope before you go? Stop listening to the garbage on your phone or on television about the other political party and remember that they’re just like you. Moms, dads, sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews. Just like you. All Americans. All wanting freedom to speak, worship and work how they please. All wanting a decent job, affordable housing and healthcare, clean air and water, and a safe neighborhood for their children to grow up in.
We all want the new President to be successful. For Washington to work. But while we continue waiting on our national politicians to get their act together, Blount Countians will continue building a sturdy society at the ground level. Where it matters most.
And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll send Drew and Sarah to Washington.
