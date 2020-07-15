The silly season is upon us. It used to last for just an election cycle. Now, we seem stuck in it.
Everything is unprecedented. Exponential. Alarming. Histrionic.
Joe Biden is a famously nice guy. Just ask Lindsay Graham. But if I hear him say “existential” one more time, I’m taking him off my Christmas card list.
We’re so easily offended. And so quick to pop off. We’re outraged! Over nothing. A nation of petulant children.
Our politicians are the worst. A leading candidate for the U.S. Senate — the highest legislative body in the land — came to Maryville recently and actually said this. The Republicans’ failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act was the “single greatest broken promise in American history.”
Every history teacher you ever had is banging her head against the wall or rolling over in her urn on the mantle.
What about the broken promises made to Native Americans? To slaves after the Civil War? To the working class? To the Kurds? You’d think a Vanderbilt trauma surgeon would know better, but it gets even worse. He is also quoted as saying that the people who are tearing down our monuments don’t love America.
“These people hate America,” Dr. Manny Sethi said.
Time out. A small minority of the people protesting and pulling down monuments probably don’t love America. They may even hate it, and their looting and lawlessness must stop. But the vast majority of protestors — the ones I have seen trying to remove Confederate monuments — love their country enough to try and make it better.
Can you imagine fighting and risking your life in a war only to be told when you got home that you couldn’t vote, live in a particular neighborhood or have a particular job? Can you imagine the frustration of being pulled over when driving the speed limit, bird-dogged in an expensive department store or avoided on a darkened sidewalk just because your skin is black? The African Americans I know love America more than most of us white folks. Many of us would have bailed out on such a country years ago.
The Confederate generals whose monuments are coming down might have been brilliant military strategists, but they were fighting on behalf of a shameful cause. That does not make them worthy of public honor. Nazi Germany also had brilliant generals, but you won’t find statues honoring them.
The point is that our pandering, petulant politicians are acting like a bunch of children. Griping. Exaggerating. Overreacting. Deliberately trying to divide and inflame. And our president — God bless him — is the Child in Chief.
Have you ever known another American president to trade online insults with a teenager?
Just look at his Twitter feed. Here’s one of my favorites. From 2013: “Sorry, Losers and Haters, but my IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid and insecure, it’s not your fault.”
Who would say such a thing? Have we no dignity? No respect? No self-control?
We need an Eisenhower. A Truman. A Mandela. But I would settle for an adult. A person who doesn’t paint with a broad brush or use a chainsaw when a scalpel would suffice. Who doesn’t whine or insult our intelligence like one candidate on television who immediately after saying he is a “pro-life Christian,” prances around with an assault rifle.
I wonder what the Prince of Peace would say about that?
The Greatest Generation might be gone, but their example is not. These were people who understood what real hardship — and real outrage — look like. They survived the Great Depression, then, beat back Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. They liberated the death camps at Buchenwald and Dachau. Talk about unprecedented. They put people on the Moon.
They had two things currently in short supply. Self-sacrifice and humility. Tell them that wearing a mask could keep their neighbors safe, and they wouldn’t have whined about their “constitutional rights.” They would have slapped one on. Tell them that having to shelter at home is unprecedented or that we’ve never faced anything like COVID-19, and they would have laughed in your face. They suffered through the Dust Bowl, bread lines, gas and food rationing, price freezing and individual tax rates as high as 90%.
And they never came unglued.
I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican. Liberal or conservative. Most of us are liberals when we’re looking for a bone and conservatives when we’re burying one. But could we all just start acting more like adults?
