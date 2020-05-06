In the midst of a pandemic, one good thought exercise is to ask a big question: What lessons have we learned to make our country safer and more responsible in the last 80 years of the 21st century than we have been in the first 20 years of it? Let me kick off that conversation with a starter list.
We need to strengthen American democracy and make voting easier. Voter registration should be easy to do online, and automatic when obtaining or renewing a license to drive. Mail-in balloting, already proven in our military and several states, should become routine and easy. The federal Election Day should be a paid holiday, and state/local elections should move to Saturdays. We also must find a way to thwart or overturn Citizens United, the egregious Supreme Court decision that linked money to speech, effectively opening our elections to disproportionate influence from big donors.
We must act constitutionally to eliminate the Electoral College. This remnant of appeasing slaveholding states was rationalized in terms of quelling public excesses in falling for charlatans seeking the presidency. It hasn’t worked out that way. Twice in the past five presidential elections the Electoral College has denied the presidency to the popular vote winner, and in partisan lockstep delivered to the White House the lesser-qualified candidate. In both cases that president ignored warnings in the Presidential Daily Briefing preceding both the 9/11 terror attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This pandemic has shown the real value of many low-wage workers; they are essential to our lives and our economy. We should raise the minimum wage to a living wage of $15 an hour. We need to join the rest of the developed world in paid leave, expanded unemployment aid, parental and elder care leave. Parents of school-age children in this pandemic have found even greater respect for public school teachers, and our states and localities should budget to pay them substantially more.
Our commitment to education should expand in everything from universal pre-K to free college tuition. We need to roll back 40 years of increasing student debt by doing a two-stage debt forgiveness. I suggest forgiving half of each debt immediately, and offering forgiveness for the other half for social good activities such as: teaching in impoverished area schools; serving in the Peace Corps or Americorps; volunteering in local food banks, hospitals, or nursing homes; or working on improved infrastructure such as clean energy projects and upgraded information and utility networks.
We must go to a Medicare-for-all health coverage model, learning from the single-payer models working in nearly all Western democracies.
These changes can be paid for by a combination of adjustments needed to reverse our 40-year pattern of shifting the tax burden away from corporations and the wealthy and onto the backs of the middle and working classes. That means rolling back the Trump tax cuts geared to the wealthiest and greediest. It means expanded inheritance or wealth taxes for billionaires. It means treating the wealth source for the rich (capital gains) at the same rate as the wealth source for the rest of us (wages), and a small tax on stock trades.
America needs to repair our international relations by rejoining the climate change treaties and the agreement restricting Iran’s nuclear program. We also should not rank at or near the top of nation states in incarcerating large percentages of our population. We do this by not jailing people awaiting trial on minor drug offenses, and by decriminalizing certain minor usage offenses.
Any thorough plan also should include greater respect for scientific knowledge, critical thinking and the civil servants who every day show up at work dedicated to the mission more than the money. Our economy also could use more vigorous antitrust prosecution, and solid action against white collar crime.
Getting back to normal cannot mean going back to bad policies and practices.
