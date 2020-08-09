During a time of civil unrest and protests throughout our nation, members of Maryville Friends Meeting/Church, a faith community advocating for peace and racial justice among its testimonies, want to express gratitude to several groups in Blount County for working effectively to establish positive interracial and social justice relationships so that our citizens can avoid violent conflict.
These groups are Blount County United, NAACP, Blount County SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice), and Blount County Ecumenical Action Council.
Six years ago, after a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old man, protests broke out across the country. In Blount County, the Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of Maryville’s St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, and the Rev. Richard Gadzekpo called for the community to come together at the church for a prayer service, praying for Michael Brown‘s family, the Ferguson community and for Blount. At that prayer service, the St. Paul A.M.E. Zion sanctuary was filled with people, both black and white, elected officials, mayors, state representatives and other community and church leaders — all united in prayer.
After that prayer service, Rev. Estell and other religious leaders felt led to again call together people from the community to form Blount County United. Amid national racial, social and political unrest, the goal and desire was to bring awareness, healing, unity and understanding to our community.
Blount County United (BCU) was formed to promote diversity and advocate for justice here. Its website states, “Our BCU membership is interracial, interdenominational, and interfaith, and together we promote racial understanding and justice in our hometown. Committed to anti-racist action, BCU members believe that We Are Stronger Together.” Four committees were formed to actively address community racial issues: 1) Civic Committee — established a relationship with police and elected officials of Blount County and teach potential candidates how to run for elected office. 2) Education Committee — educate the broader community about race, class and the daily benefits of being white in this community. 3) Faith Committee — charged with collaborating with clergy, community churches, temples and other places of worship, as well as faith-based organizations to deepen the understanding and appreciation for diversity throughout Blount County through the lens of faith. 4) Youth Committee — develop and improve youth race relations and create unity among the youth in Blount County.”
A youth police academy in 2018 helped to improve and build relationships between youth, police and the community. This group also works with school directors and schools.
Recently, BCU organized a peaceful walk from the Martin Luther King Center to the courthouse in memory of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives during interactions with police. Organizers estimated that 3,000 to 5,000 people walked the route. Police stood by and also were peaceful and nonconfrontational.
Blount County United and NAACP conducted a Race Relations Symposium during the weekend of July 24-25. NAACP was re-chartered in Blount County in 2017.
Blount County SURJ has conducted several forums for discussion of issues. SURJ members believe that all people deserve access to the gifts of this life and that racial injustice is inconsistent with the values of compassion and integrity. Through community organizing, mobilizing, political analysis and education, SURJ encourages white people to act with passion and accountability as part of a nonviolent and nonpartisan multiracial majority to challenge racism in all its forms and to achieve the goal of ending racism in America.
Blount County Ecumenical Action Council (BCEAC) was organized in 1973 and chartered in 1974. BCEAC is thriving in 2020, bringing together clergy, lay leaders and community members from many denominations for fellowship, learning and faith-based action. According to its website, “The purpose of Blount County Ecumenical Action Council is to educate and encourage dialogue about issues in our community that can lead to faith-based action on behalf of the underprivileged and underserved.” BCEAC supports several community ministries: Good Neighbors of Blount County, Community Food Connection and Family Promise.
We are fortunate to live in Blount County and have so many dedicated leaders of faith along with community and elected leaders who work diligently to establish positive relationships among races, community and church leaders, police and elected officials so that we can all benefit from diversity and justice in our beautiful region of East Tennessee. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.