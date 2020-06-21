Years ago, a fellow who had always worked in local government posed a question to me: “John, do you know what a man does when he can’t do anything else?” I wasn’t sure if it was a joke or social comment.
“He sells insurance,” my friend said. OK. “Do you know what a man does when he can’t sell insurance?” No.
“He becomes a cop.”
We raised our eyebrows, nodded side-to-side and acknowledged the statement. I’ve never seen any statistics to back up his claim, but I’ve known some pretty successful insurance agents, and hard-working ones, too. Bob Fuller once got $600 for me for the 10 dress shirts eaten by fire ants on my back porch. And my dad collected on a claim after I left (and lost) a pair of golf shoes on top of my car and drove away. We all see the myriad of clever insurance commercials that are as entertaining as most sitcoms, so there’s that.
As for law enforcement, well, here’s my experience. As a newspaper reporter, I was in police/sheriff’s offices at least twice a week for nearly 40 years. I rode in patrol cars, I went on raids, I photographed murder scenes, and I witnessed arrests, citations and domestic disturbances. I received compliments and certificates of achievement. I got my ass chewed at the scene, too.
Most of all, I heard cops talk. I listened to their jokes, I deciphered their slang, I read their reports, both public and off the record. I sat quietly in the corner while they recounted a particular incident to their chief or sergeant or partner. I saw photos of their wives, girlfriends and children, and I heard crude language and words they would never repeat in public. I saw them pray, and I may have seen one or two cry. I knew cops.
A couple of points: I’m nothing special. Anyone who works in print or broadcast news has had the same experiences, more or less. We might say the same about county commissioners or teachers or coaches. Secondly, I retired five years ago, and things may have changed, but not much, I’ll bet.
The insurance industry is probably in a good place today, but law enforcement needs a major overhaul. I don’t just say that because of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor or any other black citizen who has felt the injustice committed by police.
In the newspaper business we used to preach, “If your mother says she loves you, check it out,” so you won’t be surprised if I tell you I would advise reporters, “Never trust a cop. Too often they break the law to enforce the law.” I called it healthy skepticism.
So what do we do? In my world, you start when the discussion is about retooling our law enforcement. And you include and apply the change to every police department, from Maryville to Chicago to Poughkeepsie. Small departments are not exempt from the racist attitudes, contrary to what we white people like to think. It’s true that there are very good law enforcement officers, and there are the bad apples. But I believe racism has been embedded in the system of law enforcement for as long as anyone alive can remember, and therefore, even “good cops” deal with the racism in their heads.
From my own experience and some suggestions made by others, here are a few ideas:
• Don’t ask cops to do something they’re not really trained to do. You don’t send a firefighter to answer a robbery call, even if there’s smoke in the bank lobby. Firefighters wait a block away, then go when cops give the word. Similarly, most cops aren’t experts at quelling a domestic disturbance. Why not have trained counselors with law enforcement qualifications first on the scene? Know when to dispatch a cop. Someone said that if they’d sent a wrecker to the Wendy’s in Atlanta instead of a squad car, Rayshard Brooks would still be alive.
• Start with “perfect” when hiring candidates for the force. That means no gray areas in a background check or psychological evaluation. And after a cop is hired, use a standard applied by the courts for drug violations: a kind of three-strikes-and-you’re-out rule. Err on the side of caution.
• Maintain racial diversity, whatever it takes. I recently saw a photograph of a local police department that had promised a new commitment to both fairness and justice. One black face among about 30 white ones. I know what you’re thinking, but that’s tired talk. Figure it out. Make it work.
• Ditch the warrior mentality. Demilitarize the department and the attitude. You want to be a Marine, join the Marines. I was around when a six-man police department in North Carolina began wearing black cargo pants and strike force-style shirts. Then they ordered a couple of AR-15s. I’m not saying all cops must be poets, but in a recent interview, a Savannah, Georgia, police officer said his creed is “kind, legal, thoughtful.” Choose nonviolence first.
• One size does not fit all. Some legislation at national and state levels will be necessary, but we can’t assume because we’re in Maryville or Alcoa or Blount County that a ban on chokeholds will solve the problem. This is not solely a big city issue. Alcoa City Commissioner Tanya Martin was spot on at a June 10 meeting. “The one thing I don’t want us to forget is that we do still have systemic racism here in our town.” She wasn’t just talking about the city of Alcoa. We must admit there’s an issue. Start with an officer-by-officer approach. If we had only a single cop on our force, would this be the man or woman right for the job.
• Track performance. Most departments do this, but get so busy they ignore their own history. Review previous years — success and failure.
• Improve community policing. You’ve heard the term, and maybe you’re familiar with it: personalized policing and relationship-building that began in the 1960s and got its legs in the 1980s and 1990s. Community policing has been responsible for reduction of crime, studies show, but there also must be a practice of sincerity, forgiveness and non-enforcement. Drop the knock-and-talk, a police tactic where officers approach a home and ask if they can come in and visit. Cops may get some great intelligence and evidence, but they lose trust in the neighborhood.
• Up the pay. Studies show the average annual salary of a police officer in Tennessee is $45,500. Compare that to how much you make and what you do. Better pay, better people.
We’ve had a lot thrown at us in the past five months: political upheaval, COVID-19, police brutality and now a renewed awareness of racial injustice. “Never trust a cop” is an unacceptable expression, but the reality is too many Americans, particularly black Americans, feel that way. We must change.
Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore.
