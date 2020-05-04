Good fences make good neighbors. Robert Frost said it first. Quoting his stodgy neighbor, actually, but the wisdom holds. Boundaries matter.
Let the science guide us.
How many times have you heard that? And, when it comes to dealing with a virus, who can argue otherwise?
But there’s more going on here than science. More than mere medicine. There are values in play. Priorities to set. Moral decisions to be made.
When it comes to such questions, science is of little help. As useful a tool as science is, it cannot tell us how to live our lives or why one moral choice might be better than another. Its side of the fence tells us how things work. Not whether a particular thing is right or wrong.
Yet we must ask ourselves: Which matters most, public health or the economy? Is it better to sacrifice the livelihood of the many to save a few, or should we follow the example of Sweden and simply let the virus run its course?
Such questions send us inward and to our religious and philosophical traditions rather than to science.
Americans are practical people. Utilitarians. Profit maximizers. Git ur doners.
But, we are also people of faith in both upbringing and orientation. We read the Bible. Go to church, mosque or synagogue. Try to follow the Golden Rule. Love our neighbors as ourselves.
So what does that look like in a global pandemic?
I believe there are some general principles that can guide us in the days ahead.
First, there are no Lone Ranger Christians, Muslims or Jews. We are part of a larger community. And that community matters more than any single member of it. Ergo, put the safety of others above your own personal pleasures.
What do I mean by that?
If you choose to go to a restaurant or the park, practice social distancing. It might be more fun to throw your arm around your drinking buddies and yuck it up, but do you really want to risk spreading this highly contagious virus to friends or family members who might be more vulnerable to its hazards than you? Remember the science. Most people who have the virus may not be exhibiting symptoms, but they can still be carriers.
Which leads me to my second point.
When you’re around others, wear a mask. Again, remember the science. People who carry the virus are less likely to transmit it if they are masked. Plus, you calm the rest of us. I was inside two restaurants this week. In one, the employees were masked. In the other, they were not. Guess which restaurant I’m going back to?
Don't hoard groceries and essential supplies like soap and toilet paper.
You don’t have to be a church regular to know why this is wrong, but it was shocking to me — here in the buckle of the Bible Belt — to go into store after store and find no soap or toilet paper. Come on, Christians. Act like the Jesus you profess to follow!
Ease up on the judgment.
Whether you’re a Trumper or Anti-Trumper, a Bill Lee fan or foe, lighten up on the judgment. The same applies to our mayor and other local officials. These people are doing the best they can to lead in one of the most difficult periods in American history. I may not like how one of them has dealt with this crisis, and I may remember it when I go to the polls in November, but for now, I need to cut them some slack. You can’t look over at your political enemy and say, “Your end of the boat is sinking.” We’re all in this together. It’s bad for group morale and it’s bad for your own spiritual health to be judgmental in a time of crisis.
We don’t know enough about the science of this disease to be overly optimistic. At least not yet. But here’s what we can and must be.
Hopeful.
Hope is contagious. So is despair. We may not beat this virus this summer. We may not beat it this year. But we will beat it. I believe that.
If you find yourself getting discouraged, go back and listen to some of Winston Churchill’s speeches during the Battle of Britain — when nightly bombing raids were terrorizing London and Britain alone was standing against the malice and might of the Nazi war machine. Yet, they would not give up. They did not give up. And neither will we.
No one is asking you to suit up and head for the front. Our doctors, nurses, police, ambulance drivers and checkout clerks are doing that for us. But we do need you to behave like the good Christians, Jews and Muslims you were raised to be.
Science and religion have nothing to fear from one another — when they each stay on their side of the fence.
