Teenage boys have a hard job. Turning into men. Not that turning into women is easy. Childbirth looks like World War II. But there is a certain physicality to becoming a man that is both difficult and different. Thousands of years as hunters, pack predators and protectors of the tribe will do that for you.
I’ll boil it down: Men are driven to test themselves physically against other men to see who is faster, stronger, tougher. Boy society is hierarchical, and the top dogs are usually the most physically dominant. Kind of shallow, I realize, but testosterone is not a sensitivity enhancer. Just ask a bull shark.
War is the ultimate proving ground for manhood, but contact sports are as close as most American boys ever get to combat. The athletic field is where most boys learn how tough they really are. And where they learn to stand up to, and hopefully conquer, their fears.
Which brings us to football season. And, if and when it will happen.
TheTennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has devised a sensible plan with a delayed start date, fewer games and an abbreviated playoff schedule. But who’s to say plans won’t change by the end of August?
For the sake of the boys who are working to become men, I pray that they won’t. That they get to compete. To block, tackle, break noses, fight.
This little war with rules that boys fight every fall Friday night is more important than you might think. It teaches courage. And need I remind you that courage — like self-control — is in short supply? Three of our last four U.S. presidents appear to have used every means at their disposal to avoid military service.
I’m not one of those people who worships at the altar of sports. If Maryville and Alcoa are to be known for anything, let it be for their academics. But we are famous for having the two best football programs in the history of our state.
Gary Rankin (Alcoa) is the winningest high school coach in Tennessee history. Can you imagine being not just the best in the state at whatever it is you do, but the best ever? George Quarles (Maryville) reached his 200th win faster than any high school coach in America. Young Derek Hunt (Maryville) already has won two state championships in just three years.
Do you realize what a privilege it is for a boy to be a part of that? Believe me when I tell you that many of the most important life lessons I learned were learned on the Maryville High School football field. I learned to stand up to bullies. To be a reliable member of a team that was counting on me. To be disciplined and composed under fire. And to fight even harder if we began to lose.
On a hot August day in the summer of 1972, we scrimmaged the No. 1-ranked team in the nation (Tennessee High of Bristol) and beat them. Nobody knows or cares except the 30 young men who accomplished this monumental feat. For us, it meant we could do anything we set our minds to and worked hard to achieve.
Football is how I met the bravest kid I knew. Kid is actually a misnomer. Even at 16, Troy Bowman was a man. The first time he threw the shot put as a lowly sophomore, he broke the school record. And he ran the football like a raging bull. Knees pumping. Opposing players flying in all directions. He was voted Maryville’s “Most Athletic,” and he was.
And he did it despite being called racial slurs by opposing players and fans, playing for a team whose fight song was Dixie and being the only starting African American player on the Maryville Rebels for three years.
Just as gritty and determined as Troy was an undersized defensive back by the name of Bill Stooksbury who as an athlete honed the inner strength and character that enabled him to become a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marines and an instructor of military ethics at the Naval Academy.
So don’t think that missing a football season wouldn’t be a big deal. To a teenage boy, there’s nothing bigger. Even if they have to play in near-empty stadiums, let’s try to let these young men do what young men need to do.
There’s a small window in a boy’s life when he is applauded for doing things he would be arrested for as an adult. Where he is able to revel in the intense camaraderie and physical competition that animated our ancestors on the Serengeti a hundred thousand years ago.
It was how our species survived. We couldn’t run as fast as the lions or match muscle with the elephants, but a group of us working together with courage and a few sharpened sticks could prevail.
Learning to become a man in a society where they suspend you from school for fighting — even if your opponent strikes the first blow — is exceedingly difficult. A football field is the perfect place for young men awash in testosterone to test their physical prowess and develop the moral character and discipline needed to constrain it.
