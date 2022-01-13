One definition of home is. “An enjoyable, happy place where you can live, laugh and learn. It’s somewhere where you are loved, respected, and cared for”.
When you look at it from the outside, home is just a house. A building. Maybe a yard. But on the inside, it’s a lot more than wood and bricks.
My first home was a place where, on the outside, we grew our own vegetables, raised ducks named Daisey and Donald, climbed on the greenhouse roof to sit on top of the barn. Climbed the tallest tree to get a better view of the world around us. Danger was our middle name.
We were surrounded by stories about Mohawk Indians, Dutch settlers, Revolutionary and Civil War battles, ghosts and legends.
We had heated discussions about who was going to be the Cowboy, the Indian, the Union or Confederate soldiers. Nothing was “politically correct”.
Tree limb rifles, wooden pistols, silly putty, erector sets, Lincoln logs, and Slinkys were in every boy’s “Be Prepared” list. There was no limit on sharp toys or making trumpets out of coffee pot basket accessories.
We spent most days riding our bikes and wrestling on the grass.
On the inside. We kept warm in winter with a coal-fired furnace, located in a spooky basement with a dirt floor.
In winter the heat came through only a grate located in the middle of the house.
Lots of home-made quilts adorned our beds. My sister and I ate breakfast on a makeshift table made from an open oven door.
Mice resided in the pantry occasionally peeking out from under the door. They mostly defeated the traps and never went hungry.
In the summer our air conditioning was the open windows. We dried freshly washed laundry on the clothesline. I can still remember the smell.
Those were the days of Saturday morning cartoons, Saturday night movies, and Sunday afternoon family dinners.
The only folks wearing masks were the Lone Ranger, stagecoach and bank robbers, and operating room doctors.
Going to Boy Scout summer camp was tradition.
Tip toeing past our parents’ bedroom barefoot at 2 a.m., trying to avoid creaking hard wood floors, to meet up with the neighborhood gang. Trying to hide in the shadows so we didn’t get caught. An adrenaline-filled adventure.
I left my east coast home in the late 70s to continue my adventures away from the safety and security of my childhood.
First stop. The wild west. Arizona.
The first time I encountered a person wearing a gun, in plain sight. An average citizen. Not a policeman, was in Tucson. I was pumping gas trying not to stare.
Took me awhile to adjust to the heat, dust, old west and desert beauty.
Had to learn to talk slow and call “soda” pop. A grocery “bag” a sack. I did.
Settled for several years in Phoenix. Learned patience. Survived “valley fever.” Learned that a dust storm was also called a “Haboob.” Emptied sand out of my pockets for months. But had a great tan. Left after (8) years and then accepted a promotion in a bigger City.
Next stop. Beautiful San Diego. Sun. Fun. Gorgeous beaches. Beautiful girls. Big City adventures. Divorce. Done. Never really felt like I was home.
Took a temporary assignment to Chicago. The Windy City. They weren’t kidding.
Spent six months navigating a big city. Absolutely fell in love with the “City of Broad Shoulders”. Great town by the lake. But it was only temporary.
Went back to San Diego for several more years. Beautiful. Way too expensive, lonely and political.
Decided to re-locate to Colorado to live by my daughter and grandsons!
Great year of family time. Then she died. Boys taken away to their dad and stepmom in California.
Met my “one and only” in Colorado Springs almost exactly one year after my daughter’s death.
When we met on New Year’s Eve. She told me that she had never married. Called herself “the runaway bride.” Thought that it was to test me. Told me that she was waiting for me to come along. Test passed. I stayed and so did she.
I figured that anyone who could lie with a smile, and a straight face was worth a shot.
Got engaged in (4) months. Married after (10). Been with her 20 years now.
No matter how much I tried. The places I lived over the years never felt like home. Always felt like a stranger.
Moved to East Tennessee just in time for COVID. Circle complete. From east to south to west. From sea level to 6,000 feet above sea level and back again.
Immediately felt like I was finally home. Great people. Great traditions. Don’t feel like a stranger.
I’m finally “home.”
