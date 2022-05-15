Okay I admit it. I’m afraid of heights. Not terrified exactly, however, I do suffer from knee-shaking, bone-rattling fear. Sometimes. Alright. I guess that I am terrified.
What can childhood fear, fences, Andy of Mayberry, Clint Eastwood, and moving to East Tennessee have to do with this story? Read on.
I recall that my fear began when I was about 7 years old. We lived in an old two-family home. In the back 40, (not really 40 acres probably more like a half-acre) — I was only a kid, everything seemed bigger to me then — we had a barn. Attached to the barn was a greenhouse. My father built it and raised starter plants for our garden there. We grew our own veggies, flowers, and fruit. Meat was another story. One day I decided to embark on an adventure. There was a story in Readers Digest about Sir Edmund Hillary and how he had courageously climbed Mount Everest. To re-enact and capture a sense of his fame and glory, I decided to scale the heights of, you guessed it, our barn. I cautiously began to ascend at the greenhouse. Climbing higher, meticulously searching, considering each precarious foothold. Keenly aware not to damage any fragile pane of frosted glass. I finally reached the crevasse separating the greenhouse and the edge of the barn roof. I gathered my courage and lept across the vast six-inch chasm. To my amazement and filled with joy, I landed safely. The pitch of the roof seemed impossible. With teeth clenched, along with other body parts, I mustered up the courage, invoking the spirit of Sir Edmund. After several minutes of negotiations with myself, and carefully considering how it would feel on my bare knees to slide down the roof to my untimely death, I decided that the final leg of my historic journey would have to be conducted by crawling inch by inch, on my knees. The rest of the way to the top filled me with adrenaline, anticipation, and determination. It concluded with total relief. Success was mine. Mission accomplished. Surveying my surroundings from the pinnacle of the barn was breathtaking. I saw things that were impossible to observe from the ground. Here comes the part on fear. How the heck was I ever going to return to earth? I will leave the rest to your imagination. All I will tell you is that it involves my dad, giggling sister and a ladder.
I have always challenged my fear. From climbing the tallest trees, attempting to hide my trepidation from my precious daughter by joining her on the parachute drop at Knotts Berry Farm and crossing the impossibly spaced wooden planks across the Royal Gorge. Now.
I originally moved to Tennessee after being a restless wanderer. Traveling and attempting to settle in several states, I chose to retire in Maryville and plant roots after years as a landowner on Cherokee Lake. My wife and I visited Knoxville and the Smokies often. We fell in love with the people, pace, lifestyle, moderate climate, and beauty. Lack of measurable snow and minimal rush hour gridlock didn’t hurt, either. I felt at peace here, so we built a home. After selling a 21-year collection of stuff, we settled in.
I grew up in a small town. We protected our property and our neighbors there too. When I decided to erect a fence here, I reasoned to make it only four feet tall so I could talk to my neighbors and protect my dog. Unlike the old saying, I believe that “small” fences make good neighbors.
Now about Andy. After deciding to volunteer in my spare time and enter public service here, I learned that much like Mayberry, if you were a lifelong resident, town folks here seemed to have their own secret “party line” to one and other. For you youngsters, telephones used to be connected through “party lines” with an operator on duty. If you picked up your phone you were most likely going to hear someone’s conversation. You then politely asked them to release the line so you could make a call. Gossip never dies.
Finally, Clint Eastwood. There was a movie several years ago titled “Absolute Power” starring Clint. The premise of the movie was that Eastwood was a thief. He burglarized wealthy homes. Unfortunately, he chose a home occupied by Gene Hackman (who portrayed the President of the United States). Eastwood hears a noise and hides in a closet with a one-way mirror. Hackman enters and starts playing rough with a mistress. Eastwood could see out. Hackman could only see his reflection. Things got out of hand. Hackman’s Secret Service kills the mistress. More? Go rent the movie.
Sometimes I feel like I’m on the reflective side of one-way mirror with the old timers looking out at me, the “stranger” passing by. Sometimes I feel like I’m back on the bridge crossing the Royal Gorge, just hoping to get to the other side. I’ll just do what I’ve always done. Be patient and challenge my fears.
