I love history. It seems that some schools don’t think it’s all that important anymore. For those of you who need a refresher course (and believe me, I am no expert), I will take a shot at this. Here is a simplified version of what you need to know about voting and the most recent Supreme Court rulings based on our U.S. Constitution.
According to the United States Government Archives:
“The Bill of Rights is the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution. It spells out Americans’ rights, and their government. It guarantees civil rights and liberties to the individual — like freedom of speech, press, and religion. It sets rules for due process of law and reserves all powers not delegated to the Federal Government to the ‘people or the States.’’
It specifies that “the enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights that, ‘shall not be construed to deny or disparage others (see hecklers below) retained by the people.” The right to express your “rights” is magnified by exercising a right to participate in “free and fair” “elections. Let’s first explore voting, or lack thereof, in America.
Tackling this “free and fair elections” issue.
We live in a constitutional republic not in a democracy, contrary to what most believe. “Legal citizens” are encouraged and tasked to take advantage of the democratic process and elect folks that represent their best wishes and interests. Guidelines include. “One person one vote” and “the majority rules.” The goal of this structure is to rein in terror, oppression, and tyranny and decentralize power over the people.
However, these days it appears that the “heckler’s veto” (The term used in general conversation to refer to any incident in which opponents block speech by direct action or by “shouting down” a speaker through protest) has overtaken the process. Seems “lone roosters” have now obtained absolute power over the roost. Who says minorities have no power? When we recognize that the real power of the people doesn’t lay in trusting our national representatives and bloated federal government with our future, we will begin to overcome unfairness and oppression. It is imperative that we demand justice, fair representation, and accountability from our local, city, county and state representatives first. That’s where the real individual power exists and begins. Then the days of the “heckler’s veto” will be numbered.
In the last national election, there were an estimated 252 million people eligible to vote. Approximately 65% or 163,800,000 were registered. Out of that, about 110,000,000 or 67% of that number cast a vote (or maybe several) in the November 2020 election. Sounds fantastic, right? Until you realize that only 40% of those eligible to vote in the U.S. bothered to exercise their “right, privilege and opportunity to vote.” Majority rule? Can a presidential election be compared to a once-a-year attendance pattern of church goers? Maybe.
What about midterm, off year elections? Elections that grant amazing power to individuals who will affect our lives daily. My New York friend Tony says. Fuhgeddaboudit! Midterm numbers are even more embarrassing.
The fact is that in a “representative form of government,” we elect individuals to be our voice. To stock the federal government pond, we choose 100 senators, 435 members of Congress, one president and vice president team, as well as nine Supreme Court justices. Justice appointees serve for a lifetime. Justices just happen to cast a vote almost 100% of the time. An important point of fact regarding the recent decision returning the issue of abortion back to the people and the states. The Justices, by a 5-4 — or more accurately a 6-3 vote— specifically cited the 10th Amendment in their decision which clearly states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it, to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The word abortion does not appear anywhere in the Constitution. The issue of privacy related to an abortion? Should be the responsibility of voters and elected legislators in each state, or via a constitutional amendment. In other words, federal government, hands off!
The business of the people and the states in which they reside should take the lead. All members, both elected and appointed, are supposed to represent all 330,000,000+ legal citizens in our country. There are three “separate but equal” branches of government in the US. Not only are the voting records of the members of Congress abysmal, but their participation when casting a vote is unfortunately a mirror image of the American voting population in general. Shameful. Some members of Congress are attempting to grant voting rights to non-citizens. It’s not even something they do responsibly themselves.
In my opinion. If you don’t vote in the election process, you are just another “heckler” whining like a spoiled three-year-old demanding attention. Fish or cut bait. Vote.
Attention open borders proponents, illegal entrants into our country, or those overstaying your visa. New legal citizens should recite this oath: “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
Illegals may be welcomed by some, but you don’t really belong here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.