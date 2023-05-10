After WWII, Americans experienced a period of euphoria. We were invincible.
I was fortunate enough to be born and raised during the innocence of the early 1950s and graduated from high school in 1970. Today I stand witness to the birth of a dramatic transformation of our country. America has evolved from relative peace and democracy into widespread and certain tyranny. Sandwiched in between the 50s and the 70s was the infamous decade of the 1960s. An absolute nightmare. Fears of atomic annihilation gave way to three major assassinations, including a beloved president. War in Southeast Asia, racial strife and unrest became the headlines. Riots on our college campuses, sit-ins at college administration buildings, fire bombings, looting, senseless murder, disrespect for both the police and military members were happening every day. The Watts riots in LA created racial fear and nightmare scenarios which still linger today. Marches on Washington were marketed as social events — still are. Sex, drugs, and rock and roll birthed all forms of acronyms: STD, AIDS, LSD, SDS, IRA, DNC, SLA, and FALN. I wonder in retrospect if it was the will of God, just happenstance or by design.
Unfortunately, events of today in the 21st century sound eerily familiar. The legacy of the 1960s not only formed the foundation and baseline memories for future generations, but also foretold what was to come. — governmental tyranny. The Kennedy assassination lit a fuse that detonated a planned explosion and solidified “progressive” action that was established in the early 20th century. That moment of tragedy marked the beginning of the end for democracy. The day that America stood still bookmarked the beginning of the end of our constitutional republic. The prediction that God and the Bill of Rights were dead and about to suffer their eventual demise is still only a prediction. But I’m not quite so sure that’s true.
For those of us who are old enough to have lived through the chaos, it’s uncanny how the decade of the 2020s is confirmation of how history really does repeat and recycles itself. The foundation for learning American history, civics, appropriate social behavior, basic respect, pride in our country and simple patriotism laid down before the 1960s has made a dramatic shift. Indoctrination via the New World Order vision of education had begun. It’s a socialist blueprint. Target the young and rule the world; lay waste to the foundation of democracy through revisionist history; disparage the old, replace it with the new. Academic practices and beliefs that have guided the education of our youth for over 200 years are being erased. American and world history’s, accuracy is in question, U.S. victories over fascism, long held ideals of patriotism, pride in God and country are being erased. Progressives believe that most of the boomers are now old fuddy-duddies. They believe that all history prior to FDR is a historically inaccurate mirage and that the Constitution is miserably outdated and irrelevant.
These new enlightened progressives deliberately confuse progress with progressive. Progressives have their new operator manuals. A new bill of rights, new religion, a new agenda based on The Little Red Book, — the Communist Manifesto and rules for radicals. That agenda won’t fly with conservatives, who happen to still hold a majority of the God-fearing, patriotic, constitutionally minded Americans. For now.
I believe in diversity. I believe in America as a melting pot. I still support legal immigration done correctly and the entire text inscribed on the Statue of Liberty that inspired millions of future American citizens to our shore — which included my ancestors. I also believe “In God we Trust” and “E Pluribus Unum” are not just slogans and that 1776 and 1865 were not a fairy tale and still relevant. I believe in the real America., not the imagined one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.