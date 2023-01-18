I’m open to being challenged on this. I was always under the impression that conservatism included capitalism, free enterprise and personal freedom. From my days as a Boy Scout raising money for my troop, selling Burpee Seeds door to door, offering the Encyclopedia Britannica to young married couples to assist in the education of their first child, promoting affordable single vintage wines from around the world through the “try before you buy” principal, promoting real estate, educating drivers of all ages on how to be safe, independent, and minimize liability, embracing small government, and entrepreneurism have always been my guiding light — all while religiously following a moral compass that pointed me in the direction of “doing no harm."
Let’s explore personal freedom. In November 2012, Colorado legalized marijuana for adults over age 21 by passing Amendment 64 to the Colorado Constitution. When I was a resident of Colorado involved as the founder of a commercial driving school following the death of my daughter in a car crash, I recall reading an article about how entrepreneur brothers in our state discovered a way to grow a hybrid form of marijuana that lowered the THC level (minimizing the psychotropic effect) and increasing the CBD (non-psychotropic part). CBD was the apparent beneficial portion without getting high. The final product, when processed in liquid or pill form" had an amazing effect on reducing the devastating seizure activity in young children suffering from that disorder. The reason that liquid or pill form was the recommended delivery system and not inhalation was that pills and liquids had a slower release rate into the body. Even though they absorbed more slowly they were the safest way to ingest the beneficial elements without any possible damage to the lungs. Pills and liquids were obviously more practical and more controllable. After extensive research it appeared that CBD might contain beneficial uses in “some” medical applications. Research is ongoing in the category. We know plenty about THC.
Henceforth the explosion in the CBD industry began. The use of marijuana among Mexican immigrants in the early 1900s and the glorification of pot by author Jack Kerouac’s character, Sal Paradise inspired “hippieism” into the Denver and Boulder areas, pot has been transformed into an acceptable means of escaping reality.
About legalization. I am not opposed to legal pot. Individual freedom is in our heritage. However, I vehemently oppose the down sides. I have witnessed many post-legalization issues, some listed below.
Lack of concentration. Overdoses from edibles. Distractibility while driving. The “Spicoli Effect” on teen learning. Black markets. Illegal grow operations. Gang infestation. Influx of competing drug cartels and crime. Juvenile accessibility. Homelessness. Profiteering. Greed by local “leaders” looking to make a buck. Gateway implications for folks with low impulse control or addictive personality disorders. Vaping in schools.
Unfortunately, like legal booze, the down sides outweigh the benefits — although I still support personal choice if it doesn’t harm or endanger others.
All the above side issues have been thoroughly researched and validated. I concede that some applications contain positive benefits. However, do we really need more of our tax dollars appropriated to do more research? Greed won’t stop the black market, shady doctors or unlicensed dispensary issues. But it might help document real need and accessibility.
We all know that prohibition was/is a failure, even though I hate to admit it. The prescription route may be a necessary means to observe and the reporting for better education, control and areas of need and use.
My advice? Want to ingest? Stay off the roads. Ride sober on your bicycles, skateboards and electric or any manual means of public transportation. Stick to your couches and enjoy your munchies.
Promote hemp for textiles. Stop smoking it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.