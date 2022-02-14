Is East Tennessee suffering from “rock a bye baby” syndrome? Well, I guess we will see in May, August, and November. Remember the months. Get familiar with the important dates. Read on.
Now that we have “conquered” the coronavirus, and all of its cousins, it might be time to consider being vaccinated against the “chicken virus.” You know, the one that drives people to count them “before, they hatch.”
The symptoms of the virus had its real inception on Feb. 5 when this headline appeared in the Associated Press written by Christian Rugaber. Purported economics “guru” for the AP and re-printed in The Daily Times that declared, “US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January.”
It went on further and inferred that the government made an “oopsie”. They revised the November and December figures up! Not only that, but the unemployment rate only “ticked up” a measly .1%. That was because “more “people” began looking for work and not all of them found jobs right away.” Plus, don’t worry your little heads. “Businesses appear to have regarded the omicron wave as having at most, a temporary impact on the economy and remain confident about their longer-term prospects.” Hooray! Wash the Kool-Aid pitchers, ready the white horse calvary! The Fed is on the way with rate hikes to save us all. Who cares that inflation is affecting the most vulnerable like the lower and middle class? The “Reserve” intends to hike interest rates even sooner than expected to “cool inflation”.
Phase I plan. Set. Goal. Make it seem that it’s you, not them.
Begin Phase II. Goal. Make them think government is on your side. Progressives are the real moderates here.
Don’t be taken in. Read between the lines. The government and its policies are blaming, and continue to blame, everything from viruses, variants, employers, truckers, “anti-vaxxers,” to the lazy unemployed workers on the economic problems and not accepting any responsibility, whatsoever, themselves.
Now let’s visit East Tennessee. We have been, and are still experiencing, an enormous influx of transplants from several blue states over the past year. Safe havens abound.
According to figures available from our own county election board, Blount County alone has increased its voter rolls considerably. The last figures available in January 2022 are that in 2021 the number of newly registered voters increased by approximately 12,000. Many newly registered include Democrats and Independents. Progressive thinkers are on the rise. I suggest that you long timers in the valley and foothills wake up before the wind blows and knocks you out of the treetop.
Furthermore, I am reminded of the confident outcry that a red wave will soon be upon us for the upcoming mid-term elections. That wave will sweep the current House and Senate majority into the sea. I also recall the confident shouts that a red wave would sweep Donald Trump back for an encore in 2020. Insert the “chicken virus” remark here.
Having grown up by the Atlantic Ocean I can tell you that even though we all thought that we could ride the waves, we still used huge 9’ 4” Bunger surf boards and practiced holding our breath until we could escape the tumbling under-tow and come up for air when we wiped out.
Recall this? “Don’t trust anyone over 30.”
The original person who coined that phrase was Jack Weinberg, an activist for the free speech movement that was given birth on the Berkeley College campus in 1964. Even George Lucas of Star Wars fame stole it. “I’m going to make something entertaining. I grew up in the era of don’t trust anyone over 30. I still believe that.”
Barack Obama was well past 30 and convinced college youth that he was part of their generation, he utilized that approach to attract 18–25-year-old voters to elect him as president.
Ironically, Eldridge Cleaver — someone that you wouldn’t expect to make the most sense — 60s leader of the Black Panthers and author of “Soul on Ice,” was quoted in a Playboy interview.
“Do you agree with those who feel that this generation of youth is going to sell out to the status quo as it moves into middle age?”
Cleaver’s response in part was: “I expect all of us will become somewhat less resilient as we get into our 40s and 50s. I’m sure that those who come after us will look back on us as being conservative. Even us Panthers. I don’t write off all older people right now. There are a lot of older Whites and Blacks who keep working for change. So, there are people over 30 I trust. I’m over 30, and I trust me.”
Fortunately, even high school students are striking back at mandates stating that enough is enough. I just hope that they were raised here. Who is rocking the cradle now?
Hope springs eternal!
Complacency is a loser. Time to trust yourselves. Please vote!
Log In
