What is the difference between targeting one group of citizens and protecting the rights of another? It seems that any time there is a question regarding the actions of a minority group it is perceived that they are being targeted — not just questioned.
Majority opposition or a query of any kind in this day and age must be discriminatory or a “dog whistle” for oppression. It’s a very slippery slope. Take, for example, the latest dustup surrounding the “right” of some LGBTQ+ groups to perform “drag shows” without restriction being considered by the Tennessee Legislature. This continuing battle is outlined in recent stories penned by the Associated Press along with related stories appearing in USA Today and reprinted in the Daily Times and Knoxville News Sentinel.
There again appears to be a clash between a small group of LGBTQ+ members and their perceived “personal rights” opposing any redefinition or clarification of the existing obscenity laws. These rules seem to define where, when, and how participating “artists” are to conduct their performances. At issue for most conservative-minded folks seems to be that “cabaret performers” should take into consideration the age makeup of the audience and the venue in which the performance takes place.
The performers state unequivocally that those choices are their right. Without restriction. Anyone in opposition to their wishes be damned. The best illustration of that statement is a recent quote from John Camp CEO of Knox Pride in a Feb. 9 statement, “if the Greater Knoxville area community wants the Knox Pride Festival to go forward as planned, then people must stop this from becoming law,” referring to pending legislation in the Tennessee House clarifying the current obscenity laws. He further stated, “you can no longer say you’re an ally if you are not helping us stop this.”
Here we go again with cancel culture threats.
Can we poll the citizens at large and ALL LGBTQ+ supporters — not just the radical ones — and ask if they feel it is appropriate or even in good taste to appear in public sans clothes, wearing silly garb and parading through the streets promulgating “gay rights?” or that public parades or drag shows are even the most effective way to express the “rights” of most members of the LGBTQ community?
When I resided in the University Heights section of San Diego, I occasionally visited a local cabaret club located in the Hillcrest community of the city, always with a mixed group of friends for an entertaining night out. That venue was self-restrictive and for an adults only crowd. The liquor license prohibited anyone under the age of 21 inside. They were in a specific locale approved by the city and citizens in that area. No one ever objected. It was approved by a community majority. Not just by the club owners or a small group. We know how liberal California is.
Have we again crossed the threshold in these United States, that appears to elevate the rights of minority groups and their personal interpretation of the Bill of Rights over the rights of the vast majority? Should a minority group’s right of “free speech” or their actions, supersede the wishes of the majority and grant special treatment to that group?
Buckle up, Tennessee. Conservative thinkers may need to wear better shoes to handle this slippery slope to prevent them from sliding right down to the bottom of this hill.
