In Greek mythology, the husband of the young bride Pandora gave her a sacred box from the gods for safe keeping. The box contained the divine virtues that were key to a life of happiness. She was warned not to open the box, lest the virtues fly away never to be redeemed. Like Eve and the apple in the Garden of Eden, Pandora was too curious and opened the box. All of the virtues, like peace and harmony, flew away — except for one, hope. Since then, it has been the one virtue that humans have relied on for belief in a better life.
More specifically, it is the hallmark of all religions that this last gift of the gods can still make the world a better place. In our material world, hope is an invisible force recognized by those who believe in the spiritual power (god or gods) that created it. The link to hope — the feeling or force that life can be better, plans realized, and dreams fulfilled — is faith.
The best definition of faith comes from the book of Hebrews in the New Testament: “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen” (Hebrews 11.1). The simple translation of this passage is that there is an invisible, but real, spiritual dimension beyond our material world that is reachable through faith. Faith, in turn, releases the power of hope — if not in this world, then in the assurance and hope of a better life beyond the grave.
Perhaps the best illustration of the power of hope are the countless studies of prisoners-of-war that show the significantly higher rates of survival among those prisoners whose faith gave them a strong hope of survival. Regardless of the religious faith, this is what gods do: in exchange for the faith of their believers, they provide their believers with the hope — and promise — of a spiritual home beyond the grave.
In the middle of the massive Hindu scripture, the Mahabharata, is the pull-out story, the Bhagavad Gita (the “Song of God”). Like the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) for Christians, it is the distilled essence of the Hinduism of India. In it, the hero, Arjuna, suffers from despair over the moral contamination of an upcoming battle that might bar him from heaven. Instead, the god Krishna promises him the hope of absolution if he has the faith to “love me always.”
In the Buddhism of East Asia, Buddha acknowledged that to live in the world is to suffer. But in his compassion, he offered the hope of a life of bliss in the afterlife, as long as his believers followed the Eight-Fold Path of moral selfless behavior.
Prayerful Muslims are just entering the season of Ramadan, the annual monthly fast of prayer and penitence in which adherents profess their faith in their god, Allah, in the hope for the forgiveness of their sins that will open to them the gates of paradise. A similar period of prayer, reflection, and penitence is Yom Kippur for the Jews and Lent for Christians.
Indeed, for Christians, today marks the end of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week. This time is set apart each year to recall the somber events leading up to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion on the cross as a sacrifice for our sins, culminating in his triumphant resurrection from the dead on Easter morning. Jesus revealed himself in history as a material human being who retained his spiritual essence as God. For all who believe in this merged identity, life, and sacrifice, he offers the gift of eternal life, or salvation — the ultimate value of hope. Thus, regardless of how much a person’s life might be caught up in a “veil of tears,” this faith in God’s love preserves the redemptive power of hope. In my own life, I have seen enough answers to my prayers, and those of others, to have confidence that God is active in both our world and in our own lives.
The strongest revelation of this truth came to me when I underwent the Jesuit Exercises years ago. At that time, I was stuck in a deep resentment over being treated unjustly. A Jesuit colleague at Saint Louis University, sensing my torment, encouraged me to do these Exercises for a year with a Spiritual Director. Through prayer, Bible readings, and reflections each day, I came to see myself as a companion of Jesus, more than just someone selfishly clinging to his individual grievance. As these spiritual fantasies of closeness to Jesus grew, I overcame my resentment by focusing on how I could better reflect the love I felt from this companionship to others around me. In so doing, my own sense of injustice withered away as I felt the power of the hope in a life dedicated to furthering the Kingdom of God, rather than in the pride of my ambitions.
As we come to Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, a door of faith stands in front of us. Open it, and we can all enter Easter’s Gospel of hope.
