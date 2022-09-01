When 51 countries joined the United Nations at the end of World War II in 1945, their hope was that this world institution could prevent the outbreak of more devastating wars. Sadly, their hopes were soon dashed, most spectacularly by the Korean War (1950-1953), that pitted the U.S. against communist China. It cost over 2,000,000 lives, including 50,000 Americans.
In 1957, a Harvard graduate student, Henry Kissinger (who went on to become President Nixon’s Secretary of State in the 1970s), published a proposal for a new, but old, international order in his “A World Restored.” Rather than rely on an international institution like the U.N.to maintain global stability, he advocated a reliance on a balance-of-power system among leading nation-states based on his analysis of the “century of peace” (1815-1914) created by the Austrian Prime Minister Metternich. This system operated with four or five roughly equal powers with one of them playing the pivotal role of “the keeper of the balance.”
In the 19th century, England played this pivotal role by balancing the land armies of the European continent with its global empire and multi-ocean navy. Whenever a European land power threatened continental domination, England would step in with its navy to restore the balance. In the 20th century the United States, with its two-ocean navy projecting power from both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, played the pivotal role of tipping the military balance of two world wars into Allied victories. In the second half of the century, America outlasted its Cold War rival, the Soviet Union, which collapsed under its own weight.
As for the current century, the pivotal country that will keep the balance is likely to be India. While the world wonders whether — or if — China will economically surpass the United States, by next year, India will exceed China in population. The two countries are currently tied at 1.4 million people a piece. India’s population is much younger than China’s, and India’s economic growth rate has been surpassing China’s for most of this century. “U.S. News and World Report” publishes a military power index based on a total of 76 quantitative and qualitative indicators. According to this index, India ranks fourth in the world behind the United States, Russia, and China, respectively. By 2050, futurists, such as Niall Ferguson, predict that four powers will have economies within the $60 to $70 trillion range: the United States, the European Union, China, and India. This grouping equates to the four or five balancing powers advocated by Kissinger.
What makes this system pivot to India as “the keeper of the balance” is its position. The world we live in is shaping up to be a struggle between America and its allies against an axis of Russia and China. In Europe, Russia can be readily contained by the United States and the NATO alliance.
The problem, or potential weakness for the United States, lies in the Indo-Pacific region. To counter China’s rising military power, America is striving to create an alliance — the Quad — of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India. But India is hesitating about joining this alliance. While India has more than enough reasons to join an alliance against China, against Russia it does not. India has a Friendship Treaty with the former Soviet Union that dates back to 1978. Since then, this amicable relationship with Russia has continued with the Indian military’s reliance on Russian weaponry. Indeed, despite participating in the inaugural meetings of the Quad, India was one of the few countries to abstain from the recent UN General Assembly vote that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with China, India is keeping the Russian wartime economy afloat by purchasing its oil. The very real truth is that if India pivots to the Russia-China axis, any American containment of China in the Asia Pacific will be a difficult proposition.
Yet, there is a deep-seated foundation of political and cultural ties that favor an Indian pivot to the United States and its allies. All four countries of the Quad share a common political culture as constitutional democratic republics with deep historical roots — in contrast to totalitarian Russia and communist China. For Australia, the United States, and India, these roots stem from their common histories as colonies of the British Empire. While all sought independence from the mother country, they embraced the legacy of her political values. And Japan has a revered democratic constitution that was essentially written by the United States after World War II. With an Indian pivot to its political heritage, the alliance of the Quad will solidify an Indo-Pacific bulwark of democratic republics.
Perhaps surprisingly to many, it is important to appreciate that America’s future in the 21st century lies with the pivotal power of India.
