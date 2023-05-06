The focus of current international relations is justifiably centered on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and China’s threats to take over Taiwan. In these twin crises, Russia and China have proclaimed their intention to overthrow the Western global system of democracy and diplomacy.
The Middle East, however, is still important to the world’s stability. Four reasons highlight this truth. Two relate to economics and geopolitics and two to the values of democracy and religion.
First, even though the United States is now mostly energy independent, Middle East oil from OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) still accounts for half the world’s oil production. Since the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, OPEC continues to play a pivotal role in overall energy prices and, therefore, the rates at which national economies can grow.
Second, for the better part of a century, the Middle East has been a region of domestic turmoil and international violence. President Carter’s National Security Adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, aptly called the region “the arc of crisis” because of the contagious, rippling effects of Middle Eastern wars. For students of geopolitics, the world is divided into political tectonic plates (like Russia versus Western Europe) that are bounded by fraying “fracture belts” of strategic weakness tempting outside great powers to intervene in these regions to further their global ambitions. The temptation becomes almost irresistible if there are “torn” countries straddling these fracture belts. Historically, these torn countries form whirlpools that pull in antagonist powers to global wars (like the Balkans in World War I).
Today, such a torn country is Syria. In this disintegrated nation, the regional powers of Israel and Iran exchange air strikes hitting competing militias on the ground. Compounding this, Russian fighter jets based in Northern Syria and American fighter jets based in Southern Syria confront each other almost daily pushing the Middle East to the brink of general war.
Third, beyond this tinder box of war, is the larger question of whether the international system will be rooted in a Western-led order of democracy and diplomacy or a Russian and Chinese one led by war and conquest to advance their own national ambitions. Much of the answer to this question lies in what happens in the Middle East. Though few countries in the region are fully democratic, the democratic aspirations of the Arab Spring of 2010 to 2012 and Protests of 2018 to 2022 are still working their way into the societies of the Middle East. Scholars of international relations assert that with democracy comes more peaceful domestic politics and international relations that rely more on diplomacy than war. In this regard, there has been some progress in places like Tunisia, Jordan, Egypt, and even Iraq.
How to build on this comes to the fourth reason for the importance of the Middle East: the ongoing religious tensions between Islam and Christianity. Put simply, the threat of radical Islamic terrorism will not end unless and until an accommodation between these two religions is achieved.
Since both religions are expansionist in their quest to convert the world, reconciling these opposing forces will be THE challenge to the 21st century. Radical Islam, for example, aspires to establish a Muslim Caliphate over Europe. Interestingly, at the same time, the Christian House Churches of China are sending hundreds of missionaries to reclaim Jerusalem and Antioch for Christ.
As we face this reality, Westerners need to recognize the deep historical resentments many Muslims harbor towards the West. The Industrial Revolution of the 18th century produced an explosion of wealth in the West that upset the prosperity of Muslim societies. This was followed by the 19th century’s humiliating colonization of virtually all Muslim countries by Western imperial armies. All this resentment came to a head with the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1949 at the expense of Palestinian Arabs. It is these grievances that fuel radical Islam.
Despite this history, there is a moderate Islam that seeks to accommodate and integrate with the Christian West. Many of today’s Muslims have received educations in Europe and the United States, participating and enjoying the freedom of expression and creativity that come with democratic governments. The Arab Spring has been all about bringing these blessings to the Middle East. Indeed, any study of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism (the Abrahamic Circle of Faith) reveals the existence of many common core values. A ray of hope is Georgetown University’s Center for Christian-Muslim Understanding that seeks to discover and implant these shared values into the societies of both religions.
Ultimately, it is the success of centers like Georgetown’s that will determine whether or not the 21st century will be one of peace in the Middle East — and the world.
