This October, both NATO and the Russian Federation are conducting military exercises training on using nuclear weapons. The question looming over these exercises is whether Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will actually resort to using these weapons in his special military operation in Ukraine — as he has threatened.
My considered answer is maybe, but probably not. Three factors compel restraint: the holding back on using nuclear weapons through continued reliability on mutual nuclear deterrence between the United States and Russia; strangely, the horrific prospect of the failure of this deterrence; and Putin’s own twisted sense of history.
In the Cold War, the military and moral “firebreak” against the use of nuclear weapons was provided by the premises and conditions of the doctrine of mutual nuclear deterrence.
Deterrence existed because the massive nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Soviet Union gave each power “the capacity and the will to inflict unacceptable damage on their adversary, even if it struck first.” Deterrence, in brief, is a mutual “pact” not to commit suicide.
The success of this deterrence is why the Cold War stayed cold.
Such a standoff also exists between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. Today, the issue is not America’s potential use of nuclear weapons, but Putin’s. In defusing Putin’s threat to resort to nuclear weapons, the robustness of deterrence depends on what military strategists call “the ladder of escalation.” This refers to a restraining power’s demonstrated capacity to counter an adversary at every level of potential action. In the case of Ukraine, it is precisely this ladder to which President Biden refers when he warns Putin of the “serious consequences” that will follow from any use of a nuclear bomb in Ukraine. According to the retired generals and former intelligence chiefs interviewed on cable TV, these consequences would include the destruction of Russia’s Black Sea fleet with conventional weapons and/or the direct American control of Ukrainian air space, effectively neutralizing Russian troops on the ground.
Put simply, in this threatened ladder of escalation, the United States and NATO would become direct participants in the war in Ukraine. Russia would have no answer to this other than to respond with its massive strategic nuclear arsenal directed at the United States and major European capitals. Of course, this would trigger a response from America’s own strategic nuclear arsenal inflicting unacceptable—and devastating—destruction to the entire Northern Hemisphere. It is the prospect of this ladder of escalation that restrains Putin.
Strangely, an even stronger constraint for the West is the certainty of disaster should deterrence fail if it is not even attempted by the United States and NATO. Deterrence relies on both capacity and will. If one of the parties to a deterrence pair has the capacity but appears to lack the will to use its nuclear arsenal, deterrence can break down. Thus, despite the overwhelming conventional military superiority the United States and NATO enjoy over Russia, Putin may launch a nuclear strike anyway, if he is confident the West lacks the will to respond militarily.
If Russia should use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, and we do nothing militarily in response, a tsunami of chaos will engulf the world. As a credible military alliance, NATO will be destroyed. On top of the American debacle in Afghanistan, such an added American deterrence failure would shatter our standing in the world. With this failure, there would be nothing to stop the immediate conquest of Taiwan by China. Tragically, the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, without a Western response, would destroy the “nuclear firebreak” that so far has inhibited the use of nuclear weapons in the Middle East between Israel and Iran and in South Asia between India and Pakistan.
To avoid this scenario of failed deterrence, Putin must be convinced that the United States and NATO have the committed will to directly engage Russian forces in Ukraine. On this, we cannot be bluffing.
A final constraint to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine rests in Putin’s own twisted sense of history. Putin sees Ukrainians as fellow Slavs, or, in his words, as “little Russians.”
With the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia faces a future where Muslims will soon outnumber the Slavic population, most of whom are ethnic Turks—unless the nearly 50 million Slavic Ukrainians are joined to Russia.
In this quest, President Biden has opined that Putin is rational, but that he has made a series of miscalculations. If Putin goes one step further and uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, given all the destruction Russia has already inflicted on Ukraine, how will Ukrainians ever want to see themselves as “little Russians?”
So, how likely is it that Putin will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? Three factors should serve as a barrier: the logic of nuclear deterrence itself, the global chaos that would follow if the West fails to ensure the success of deterrence and the utter impossibility of any final reconciliation with the Ukrainian people should Putin use nuclear weapons.
Let us hope Vladimir Putin is rational enough to understand all this and does not miscalculate again.
