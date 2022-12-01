Pollsters and pundits alike predicted that the 2022 midterm elections would produce a big red wave crashing over the Democrats caused by President Biden’s low approval ratings, the massive inflation devastating American pocketbooks, the crime wave, and the border crisis. The Republicans were favored to win up to four Senate seats, as well as between 20 and 30 House seats. The fact that no such wave appeared amounted to a loss for Republicans and a win for the Democrats. In truth, the actual results were close to a stalemate. The Republicans have lost only one Senate seat (with the Georgia seat to be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff). In the House of Representatives, the Republicans gained nine seats (with one GOP-leaning seat still to be called), giving them control of that chamber by a narrow three-seat margin.
Despite these overall numbers, there were undercurrents of Republican wins. Democrats like to talk about their popular vote victories in presidential elections, but in the 2022 Midterms the popular vote went to the GOP by 3% (54 million to 51 million). In the previous Midterms of 2018, Democrats won the popular vote by eight percent. Combining the popular vote percentages of these two Midterms, the Republicans surged by 11% over the Democrats — creating at least a two-step mini red wave. This occurred because Republican turnout in 2022 was better than that of Democrats. Forty-nine percent of registered Republicans voted versus 43% for Democrats.
Moreover, these midterms revealed trends of a brighter future for the GOP. First, the Republican Party has become more diverse. It increased its share of Black voters by 4% (and even more among Black men), Hispanic voters by ten percent, and Asians by 17 percent. In Texas and Florida, the GOP garnered nearly 50% of the Hispanic vote.
Second, by winning back the suburban vote by 6%t (a key GOP weakness in the 2020 presidential elections), the Republicans reduced the Democrat advantage among all female voters to a mere 1%t compared to their 11% female deficit in 2020.
Finally, in three states — Florida, Texas, and Ohio — there was a red wave. Republicans Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Mike Devine of Ohio all won their governor races by landslides. These triggered huge Republican wins for the Senate by Marco Rubio in Florida and J.D. Vance in Ohio. The liberal columnist William A. Galston conceded that these three states have now turned decisively red and provide a buffer against the automatic presidential electoral votes for Democrats from California and New York.
With all these trends in favor of the GOP, what stopped the red wave? The hard truth is that it was the revulsion for Donald Trump by independent voters. It is worth recalling that in all our elections, it is the Independents who provide the margins for victory. In 2022, 35% of voters identified as Independents, 33% Republicans, and 29% Democrats. Typically, Independents have a history of leaning Republican. Not this time. Overall, in 2022 Independents went for Democrats by four points.
There is a more dramatic story, however, to this independent vote. In the current midterms, there were eight Republican candidates for the Senate championed by Donald Trump — in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. They were political novices that trumpeted Trump’s election denial claims. In response, votes by independents for the rival Democrat candidates rose to 20 percent over the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania, 21 percent in Nevada, 28 percent in Georgia (for the first round), and 36 percent in Arizona. Of the eight Trumpian candidates, only two won. Clearly, absent Trump’s intervention in these Senate races, in all likelihood there would have been a red wave.
There is a bitter pill here that the GOP needs to swallow. More specifically, Trump’s loyal base must face the reality that a national victory under Donald Trump is simply not possible. Granted, the first election deniers were the Democrats who would not accept Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016 and tried to run him out of office throughout his entire term. Also, for all its dramatic findings, the membership of the Jan. 6 commission was unfairly stacked against Trump, and the witnesses called were almost entirely Trump opponents. Still, Trump’s behavior after his 2020 defeat was childishly petulant and his treatment of Vice President Pence on Jan. 6 was beyond despicable.
Put simply, the air to our politics cannot be cleared without the departure of Donald Trump. Frankly, if the GOP sticks with Donald Trump, it will be signing its death warrant. Without Trump, both parties can return to policy-centric politics. The final stamp to the 2022 midterms is this: in the wins and losses of both parties, the country’s electorate expressed its preference for divided — and balanced — government in a winning American wave of red, white, and blue.
