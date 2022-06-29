As a celebration of the Fourth of July, I urge my readers to take a sabbatical from the daily news. Shut it all off. Drive across America for a few weeks and rediscover the grandeur and glory of our land and its people. Be sure to bring your dog as a canine ambassador for the lick of every offered hand that wipes out the strangeness of every stranger.
The problem with the news is that it has become so shrill that we cannot tear ourselves away from it. It has reached the point where all the insults, threats, riots, and mass shootings almost seem to be the new normal of daily American life. We stay riveted because we fear that every crisis will escalate to an ever more dangerous unknown. Our responses range from fits of rage to an inertia of complete despair.
Not to belittle these current crises, but we need to break away and gain the perspective of a quieter America, a land of underlying goodness that is still the foundation of our great country. Journeys to re-discover the regular pulse of our people, away from the fever of the daily news, have a rich history.
The eminent American novelist, John Steinbeck, wrote about gaining his insights into the soul of America through a year-long cross-country trip with his poodle Charlie in 1960. It came out in 1962 as “Travels with Charlie.” Steinbeck’s journey traced a huge circle from New York across the North, around the West Coast, and through the South. Frequently lost, he and Charley nevertheless fell in with the extraordinary folks that make up the ordinary people of American society.
For much longer than a year, the TV journalist, Charles Kuralt, from 1967-1980 had travel segments, “On the Road,” that aired on “The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.” In these vignettes, he introduced his viewers to off-the-beaten-path America with glimpses of unusual people and places whom, because of his folksy charm, he transformed into everyone’s next door neighbors.
Taking my own advice, my wife, Ana Maria, and I spent three weeks after Easter on a road-trip from Tennessee to Oregon to help our son and family move into their new home. At our son’s request, we brought along Sunshine Sparkle, our fourteen-year-old puppy, to help his kids get used to the idea of having a family dog.
Quite delightfully, Sunshine turned out to be our “canine ambassador” to the dozens of good people we met along the way. Everywhere we went, people would exclaim, “what a beautiful dog.” She was. Sunshine was a Lab-Greyhound mix rescue dog with a shiny black coat sporting a white chest and four white paws. When they asked, “what’s her name?” we replied, “Sunshine Sparkle.” They would smile and ask, “may I pet her?” It was through Sunshine that we met locals and fellow travelers throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Oregon.
The scenic grandeur and impressive history of the settlement of Western lands made a deep impression on us. Much of our journey followed the Oregon Trail. At every rest area, there were historical markers cataloging the adventures of the 400,000 hardy souls who traveled it from 1811 to 1840. In Wyoming we followed parts of the Lincoln Highway, old Federal Highway 30 (now Interstate 80). It was the nation’s first transcontinental highway, completed in the 1920s, and stretched from Times Square in New York to Lincoln Park in San Francisco. Indeed, America’s vast transportation network enabled the Homestead Act of 1862 to open the West for the settlement of sixteen million homesteaders until the closing of the western frontier in 1890.
Throughout our journey, Sunshine was a good traveler. Stretched out at Ana Maria’s feet, she quietly listened to our conversation as it shifted from the world of “breaking news” we were leaving behind to the magnificent scenery that increasingly commanded our attention.
It was quite a trip. In Kansas we encountered what we learned was a typical windstorm that swirled blinding gusts of yet-to-be-plowed farmland across the highway. It reminded us of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. In Wyoming, the same winds blew equally blinding sheets of unmelted snow across the highway. The ice-capped Rockies were magnificent, and we were rewarded by a drive through the lush green Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, without doubt the most spectacular river in the world.
We certainly live in a consequential age in which the politics and crises of the day matter. But simply because they matter so much, we also need the forbearance that comes from the larger perspective of understanding who we are and where we come from. The best way to do this is to jump into your car and rediscover this great land for yourself. And don’t forget to bring your dog.
P.S. Why don’t you send a letter to the editor with your own American travel story?
