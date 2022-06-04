In the flush of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly proclaimed that they were “forever friends.” Moreover, their eternal friendship would be dedicated to the creation of a new world order, an order that would overthrow the system of sovereign nation-states committed to democratic governance established by the West after World War II.
Both countries were motivated by deeply held historical grievances. From China’s perspective, it has suffered from over two centuries of Western exploitation consisting of an extensive list of military humiliations coupled with a series of unequal treaties of trade and commerce. For Russia, the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 triggered a strategic unraveling that plunged Russian GDP down to the ranks of a second-rate economy behind South Korea and Canada. Even more embittering was the fact that most of the former Soviet republics — including the prized Ukraine — since 1991 have looked to the West for their futures. At least for Putin and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, this tragedy threatened the very loss of the Russian soul — or russky mir.
Put simply, the goal of this new Chinese-Russian alliance was to right these historical wrongs by having world politics revolve around their dominating power, rather than that of the West. And, in early February, the geopolitical winds of planet Earth seemed to be blowing at their backs. China was a rising economic behemoth. Its share of the global domestic product stood at 18%, second only to the 23% of the United States. Moreover, in just a matter of years, the size of China’s economy is projected to surpass that of the United States. Though not powerful economically, Russia commands the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and leads the globe in next generation hypersonic missile technology.
Furthermore, in the face of this strength, the West seemed to be fading and declining. In its humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, America appeared to have lost its appetite for further military interventions. “Unnecessary wars,” former President Donald Trump called them. In Europe, the Western NATO alliance seemed to be unraveling. France had threatened to pull out of the alliance and Germany had become almost completely dependent on Russia for its energy. Domestically, all the Western powers appeared to be paralyzed by dysfunctional partisan bickering.
On Feb. 24, Putin thought the coast was clear to launch his devastating invasion of Ukraine to force it back into the Russian fold. In so doing, Putin, unwittingly, detonated two shocks that boomeranged back into his face.
First, the utter ferocity of Putin’s attack, with its widely circulating images conjuring chilling reminders of the Nazi blitzkriegs of World War II, outraged the West into a unified and powerful response. NATO countries imposed crippling sanctions on Russia. France recommitted itself to NATO and Germany promised massive new defense expenditures. And all Western nations — especially the United States — flooded game-changing military equipment into Ukraine.
The second shock is the heroism of the Ukrainian defense against the vastly superior Russian forces in troops and equipment. Militarily, the Ukrainian David has held off the Russian Goliath whose casualties in men and equipment (over 1,000 destroyed tanks) have been massive. Short of nuclear weapons, the Russians have thrown everything in their arsenal against the Ukrainians, and the Ukrainians are still standing.
Whatever the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Russia will be an isolated, pariah state for at least a generation. The world, or at least the Western world, will not stand for Russia’s return to the commonwealth of nations until it pays full reparations for its destruction of Ukraine — estimated by international organizations to be in excess of $500 billion, over one-third of Russia’s total GDP. Then there will be countless war crimes trials that will go on for years.
It is unclear whether China knew about Putin’s invasion in advance, let alone approved it. Nevertheless, by its professed friendship with Russia, China has put itself in an awkward position. Thanks to the contaminating effect of Russia’s friendship with China, NATO and America now present a united front against China’s global ambitions as well. The Western European Union and the United States command half the world’s GDP and, combined, possess an unmatched world military superiority. As long as this unity holds, China will have to trim its global sails against the once again prevailing Western order.
Much to the chagrin of China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the invasion of Ukraine that was supposed to open the path to their dominance of global politics has been stunningly reversed. Instead, Ukraine’s resistance, and unfathomable suffering, have become the birth pangs of a new era of Western democratic revitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.