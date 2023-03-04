From their lofty academic heights, historians believe that all historic events are sui generis — one of a kind, and not transferable from one event to another for lessons. Down in the real world, policymakers — and columnists — do rely on historical analogies as guides and, yes, lessons, to understand and decide responses to current crises.
Thus far, the dominant historical analogy to the war in Ukraine has been World War II (1939-1945). Lately, however, as this war stretches into its second year, analogies to the Vietnam War (1960-1975) are creeping in. This is unfortunate because World War II, as a guide, can light the path to a Ukrainian victory, whereas parallels from Vietnam could plunge Ukraine into defeat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last Feb. 24 tosses up three signature features of World War II. First, like Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939, Putin’s attack on Ukraine was a similar case of unprovoked aggression. Second, the war in Ukraine is the first full-scale conventional military campaign in Europe on a scale with that of World War II. Finally, because Russia has so significantly breached all moral principles of the international system, the goal of Ukraine and its NATO supporters is the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine, like the unconditional surrender the World War II allies demanded of Hitler.
But there are differences. To avoid providing Russia with the motivation to defend its homeland, crossing into Russian territory is out of bounds. Also, the U.S. and NATO forces are not yet involved in direct combat in Ukraine. These two limitations are prolonging the war to the point, however, where some erosion of public support for the war in the West is now emerging. This erosion is conjuring up the unwelcome analogy of Vietnam.
President Biden, perhaps unwittingly, is facilitating this transition. On the one hand, his rhetoric of bolstering Ukraine and fostering the unity of NATO draws deeply on the experience of World War II. In his recent speech in Warsaw, he declared: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.” His behavior, however, is more like that of President Lyndon Johnson in Vietnam. Johnson followed a strategy of “graduated escalation,” increasing his level of military commitment bit-by-bit. Eventually, the patience of the American public wore out, and, under the subsequent president, Richard Nixon, U.S. troops were withdrawn in 1973. Absent this U.S. support, South Vietnam collapsed two years later. President Biden’s “layering in” the amount and lethality of U.S. military assistance over time could set us up for a repeat of this Vietnamese path.
Moreover, for both cases, Ukraine and Vietnam, external threats can explain some of this presidential hesitation. In Vietnam, the American military commander, General William Westmoreland, intended to expand the ground war to North Vietnam for victory. But policymakers in Washington were plagued by the fear of triggering a “flash point” that would provoke China to intervene in Vietnam. At that time, Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai amplified this fear by threatening all-out war if Westmoreland dared. In effect, Zhou was saying the U.S. could stay in Vietnam as long as it promised not to win. Westmoreland was forced to oblige. Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, if taken too seriously, contains the same danger of driving us down to defeat.
What is tragic is that both threats should have been and should be ignored. For China, Zhou’s threat in 1965 was followed by the debilitating domestic chaos of the Cultural Revolution the next year. And for Putin, his threat lacks credibility due to NATO’s stern warning of an overwhelming blowback should he dare employ nuclear weapons.
Interestingly, there is a redemptive feature to the Vietnam War that might offer a path to peace in Ukraine. Officially, the U.S. intervened in Vietnam to honor its commitment to the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO). Vietnam was not a party to SEATO, but the alliance specifically designated South Vietnam as part of SEATO’s responsibility of protection. In this gray area, each signatory could decide for itself whether to intervene in a conflict there, which, in response to a request from South Vietnam, the U.S. did.
The peace Ukraine seeks is an absolute guarantee of security. This may not come in time for formal NATO membership, but a SEATO-like arrangement might work nearly as well in the meantime. If both Russia and Ukraine are driven to total exhaustion, they could reach a point where a cease-fire would make sense. Peace could then come from individual security guarantees from the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany (as they have already proposed) that would insist, like SEATO, that a free, sovereign Ukraine is within the NATO area of concern. The four guarantor countries should further underscore their commitment by stationing some of their forces in Ukraine as a trip-wire of deterrence against further Russian aggression. Finally, the sanctions levied against Russia should not be lifted until the last Russian soldier leaves Ukraine.
