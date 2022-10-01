For as long as I can remember, the United States has been fighting so-called “limited wars” and counterinsurgencies in support of one foreign policy objective or another. The two longest, and therefore most costly in blood and treasure, have been the Vietnam War (1960-1975) and the recent war in Afghanistan (2001-2021). The former was to stop a communist revolution and the latter was to deny a haven for Islamic terrorists. They deserve some scrutiny because these two, and most of the others — Korea, Iraq, Bosnia, Libya, and Syria — have not turned out well.
I served two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1972 and 1973, and then spent my entire academic career in search of a key lesson from that divisive conflict. Initially, two candidate lessons caught my eye. First, insurgencies take a long time. So, when a country like the United States with global foreign policy interests intervenes in a local insurgency, it needs a handoff plan when, over time, other national priorities take over. America had such a handoff plan for Vietnam called Vietnamization. This meant that America gradually handed over the bulk of fighting to the Vietnamese. It worked for a while, but collapsed in the end. In Afghanistan, other priorities from other conflicts kept interfering — like the war in Iraq and then the ISIS take-over of huge swaths of Syria — so that a handoff plan never developed.
Second, once a hand-off plan is in place, it is a bad idea to publicly announce a schedule for American troop withdrawals. Such pronouncements have the effect of demoralizing both the remaining American and local forces, in addition to providing the enemy with information for developing its own plan of counterattack after the remaining foreign forces have been withdrawn. In Vietnam, the draw-down was so prolonged that the combat effectiveness of the remaining American troops degenerated, and this had a contagious impact on Vietnamese troops. In contrast, in Afghanistan when President Obama announced a surge of American troops in 2010, he declared that he would start withdrawing these troops just six months later. As a hand-off plan, this was useless because so little could be accomplished in so short a time.
The main lesson that I’ve drawn from my research is that any hand-off plan needs to have a small residual American military force remain in-country to block insurgents from attempting a frontal military power grab. In 1973, then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger negotiated a peace agreement with North Vietnam that included many provisions, but not one for a residual American military force. He has since acknowledged that this was his critical mistake. Without it, South Vietnam fell in two short years.
Seeking to compensate for this, the virtually unanimous recommendation to President Biden from the entire Pentagon for Afghanistan was to provide for a residual American military force in-country after any peace agreement had been reached. But Biden ignored this advice, and the rapid collapse of the government in Afghanistan to the insurgent Taliban last year is still staggering.
Upon further reflection, I am not sure that a residual force really is the key lesson for such conflicts. In my memoir, “The Vietnam War from the Rear Echelon” (2011), I reluctantly concluded that even with an American residual force remaining in Vietnam, Saigon would have fallen anyway.
Rather, the key lesson comes from the current war in Ukraine: the will to fight by those defending their homeland. Whatever the level of American support, this will to fight was lacking in both South Vietnam and Afghanistan. In both countries, overwhelming government advantages in troop numbers over the insurgents (in Afghanistan it was ten to one), could not substitute for this lack of will by local government troops. The final blow to the will to fight in both countries was delivered by their national leaders, who abandoned their fellow countrymen in the final insurgent offensive. Both presidents—Nguyen Van Thieu in Vietnam and Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan—fled in their regime’s final two weeks; and, in both cases, their armies simply dissolved.
In sharp contrast, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in his army fatigue muscle T-shirts, is a constant inspiring daily presence boosting the morale of his fellow citizens. He has become the Winston Churchill of the twenty-first century. Inspired by him, and their deep love for their homeland, the vastly outnumbered Ukrainian forces, both in troops and equipment, are inflicting crushing losses on increasingly demoralized Russian troops. The influx of mostly American military weaponry into Ukraine certainly helps, but nothing can substitute for the zeal of the Ukrainian will to fight. Thus, in our continued support for the preservation of a free and independent Ukraine, nothing should be spared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.