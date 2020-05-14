Some of our readers were offended Thursday morning over a nationally syndicated editorial cartoon we published on page 6A.
Our intent was to provoke outrage that an innocent black jogger could be murdered in today’s America and that our nation’s only African American president could be accused of a crime when so far no evidence has been presented.
Some misread our intentions, and we regret that.
Opinion cartoons are not like the funny pages; they’re not designed to be funny, but rather to be provocative. The thought that some of you would regard this cartoon as racist never crossed our minds, and we regret that. We asked the cartoonist in question to tell us his thinking behind the illustration.
Said cartoonist Clay Jones: “Basically, I’m saying that to some people, Obama’s crime is that he’s black. It’s always been his crime to them. Just like Ahmaud Arbery’s crime was being black.”
We at The Daily Times pride ourselves on being a mirror of Blount County and its conservative leanings, and we constantly audit our offerings on the Opinion page for fairness.
While we regret offending some of you with Thursday’s cartoon, we want you to know your feedback is never taken lightly. We always want to know how you feel.
