Remember this verse from this Bob Dylan tune?
“Come gather ’round people, wherever you roam.
And admit that the waters around you have grown.
And accept it that soon you’ll be drenched to the bone.
And if your breath to you is worth savin’.
Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone.
For the times they are a-changin.’”
True then. Absolutely true today.
Let’s face it. Change is inevitable. Growth can be good. Growth that benefits only a select few is bad! Pruning the preverbal “tree” to make room, may sound inviting. Out of controlled growth can cause a tangled mess.
Bringing “Big Business” or residential development to a small community, without exploring all the benefits and downsides for “everyone” in the community openly and honestly, is like trying to prune a tree that is choked with vines. That undertaking needs thought and care. As does the when, where, what, how, and why of investing in a community before the ink is dry. That is essential. A cost benefit analysis is mandatory. Transparency is an absolute.
For example, Blount County and Amazon. Are two campuses better that one? Maybe. Huge operations can provide jobs. Jobs that put money into workers pockets. Well-deserved benefits may follow. However, case in point. According to an article in “The Nation.”
“Though Amazon boasts of supporting hundreds of thousands of fulfillment workers, according to the ILSR’s (Institute for Local Self Reliance) analysis of local employment data, ‘Amazon has eliminated about 149,000 more jobs in retail than it has created in its warehouses, and the pace of layoffs is accelerating as Amazon grows.’ In Illinois, for example, about $1.5 million in Amazon sales employed one worker, compared to seven brick-and-mortar jobs for the same volume of sales at a conventional store. The shrinkage and geographic consolidation of retail jobs, which currently make up about one-eighth of the labor market, have killed jobs that were “distributed across virtually every town and neighborhood.”
The position may involve assembly-line monotony. Strenuous work activity in a robotic environment. High employee turnover. Strain to surrounding neighborhoods. Crowded roads. Utility rate increases. Pressure on waste disposal including sewage and groundwater. And so forth. Now we are on the cusp of dealing with three. Don’t forget to throw this into the mix. Smith and Wesson. One question. Who are the names and faces behind the curtain that were/are responsible for approving these projects? If memory serves. I don’t recall a public vote. I have heard rumors of backroom dealings without real public scrutiny or input. A surprise? I may be mistaken. But I don’t think so.
One avenue to follow to protect the interests of the local citizens’ values, heritage, and the historical foundation here in East Tennessee, is to intelligently prepare, protect and manage space wisely. Consider future impact, not promised gain with an open mind and especially with eyes wide open. Definitely. Follow the money! Insist on transparency.
Take it from me. After living in rural New York State, Phoenix, San Diego, the west “burbs” of Chicago, and Colorado Springs, I can certainly speak intelligently about growth. Both the good kind and the bad. I can tell you firsthand, living next door to an “ex-pat” from a community devoured by Amazon and from other “out of Staters” why all of them moved here to escape the downsides of huge, all-encompassing corporations, unfettered growth, and transitional politics.
According to an article that appeared in the “Dallas Morning News” way back in October 2017, quote:
“When city leaders lure a company like Amazon to town, elected officials sometimes give away the store. What I mean is, they may dangle rebates, tax discounts and other perks the rest of us never get. Critics call it corporate welfare. Fans say it’s smart economic development that allows cities to compete.” Further. “More than 200 cities are courting Amazon to host the giant’s $5 billion secondary headquarters. With the promise of new jobs, perks offered to the online shopping company pile up like packages on a porch.”
Some results are housing price increases. That is good for equity building if you intend to borrow or sell. However, what happens when you wish to buy? Neutralized gain. Ill prepared community services become overloaded. Traffic increases causing delays. Driver anger and frustration spikes. First responder responses become stressed. An influx of out of state transferees and their families who may be unaware of local practices, lifestyles or traditions move in. Small businesses evaporate or are swallowed up. More people? More crime. Homelessness. Higher property taxes for all, that might strain existing personal income. We must tread lightly going forward.
Final question. Who really derives the financial benefits? You may not be too surprised.
It seems that local politicians, surrounding businesses, and citizen property owners who have a vested financial interest in the planned land sales, line their pockets. Local and out of State developers, folks with prior inside knowledge of the future project and its expansion, benefit almost as much Amazon. The average citizen? Mostly left out in the cold holding an empty bag. Local landowners shouldn’t be “pressured” to sell land that has been in their families for decades with false promises of financial relief.
Conclusion. Be wary of strangers bearing gifts. Keep a sharp lookout for folks’ who value profit over people.
