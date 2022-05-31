My ancestors began arriving to the “New World” in the late 19th century. The conditions that drove them here from eastern Europe were constant conflict, oppression, hunger, and war.
America was the land of the free and of opportunity. I am proud to say that most of my relatives arrived with useful skills, belief in God, and ethics. Especially ingrained in them was hard work, determination, and perseverance. Many were farmers, stone masons, blacksmiths, and cobblers. They all arrived and were “screened” on Ellis Island. According to an article penned by Elizabeth Yew, M.D. of the Department of Medicine Cabrini Medical Center, New York appearing under the title of “Medical Inspection of Immigrants at Ellis Island 1891-1924”, “Ellis Island is not only the story of immigrants, but also the story of the Americans who officially received them. Among these Americans were the surgeons of the United States Public Health Service, who in 1891 were assigned to the medical inspection of all immigrants entering United States ports.”
The medical inspection was the first of various hurdles each immigrant had to pass in the bureaucratic maze that was Ellis Island. First, a systematic visual line inspection by a US Public Health Service physician. Much the same as TSA agents do at airports. The goal? Looking for obvious physical or mental health “defects” which might make the immigrant inadmissible to the United States. Next, immigrants came upon another physician, who quickly everted each eyelid to look for trachoma. According to the World Health Organization trachoma is “a disease of the eye caused by infection with the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. It is a public health issue in about 44 countries around the world.”
Physicians marked any immigrant suspected of disease or defect with chalk. For chalk-marked immigrants, the wait was longer. Immigrants in acute distress went to the hospital for treatment. Those who had aroused the attention of the physicians were detained for further examination.” Not exactly what is happening at our US border now a days now is it? Ellis “Island” was a secured check point. A controlled point of entry for about 80% of all immigrants wishing to legally enter the United States. They arrived from all over the world. Remember the “remain in Mexico policy? Well, it was common practice not to allow passengers to board ship from their home country without a medical inspection at the outgoing port.
In the early years according to Dr. Yew. “Until 1891, immigration into the United States was under the jurisdiction of the various states.” Federal law in 1891 put immigration under federal control and, for the first time, excluded certain classes, namely “idiots, insane persons, paupers or persons likely to become a public charge, and persons suffering from a loathsome or a dangerous, contagious disease.” Medical examination was to assist in identifying the preceding classes. Also excluded were criminals, polygamists, and contract laborers. What happen to those safeguards?
Now let’s talk monkeypox
In the immortal words of every progressive’s beloved hero, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “The only thing to fear is, fear itself.” Fear is the modern-day calling card of the entire democratic political playbook. If you run out of reasons of how to fan the flames of COVID’s dying embers, let’s try “monkeypox!”
The history of “chickenpox” or varicella-zoster virus that belongs to the a-herpes virus family also known as VZV, is present worldwide and is a highly infectious disease typically contracted from person-to-person contact and can be traced all the way back to ancient Greece. Rarely fatal, usually most prevalent in children is about twice as annoying as poison ivy. In adults it can rear its ugly head later in life as shingles. Thanks to advances in medicine, a highly effective vaccine was developed in the 90s. According to our pals at the CDC in the 1990s, an average of 4 million people got varicella and about .003% were hospitalized. The vaccine was made available in 1995 and by 2014 91% of children 19-35 months old in the United States had received the vaccine.
Speaking of the CDC. Apparently, they are quite mystified as to how this dastardly relative of pox could have possibly arrived in the United States.
According to the CDC, Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name “monkeypox.” The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.” Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used.
According to ICE, The US Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and other various and sundry governmental agencies, they report encounters with illegal immigrants from approximately 160 foreign countries. Coincidence? Duh! If you haven’t taken any time to notice how the influx of illegal immigrants, flooding every possible land, sea, or air access into our country, spreading diseases, crime, economic stress and destroying immunity against viruses and other maladies long ago made dormant by modern medicine? You now have something to be fearful about.
Title 42? Just an old, discarded policy with a new name
